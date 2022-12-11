2022 College Football Playoff schedule, games, dates, rankings: How to watch, stream

Since kickoff back in September, the whole season has been leading up to this moment as the official College Football Playoff rankings and schedule of games have been announced and we move towards the national championship.

Georgia emerged as the No. 3 team in the initial CFP top 25 poll, but moved into pole position after beating then-No. 1 Tennessee and stayed there for the remainder of the season as the consensus top team in the country.

TCU maintained its hold on the No. 3 ranking despite losing the Big 12 Championship Game, setting up a semifinal matchup against undefeated Big Ten champion Michigan, and Ohio State was able to move into the final four despite a late loss to the Wolverines, after then-No. 4 USC lost the Pac-12 title game.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games at the end of the calendar year, followed by the national championship in early January.

1. Georgia. For the first time ever, the Bulldogs are 13-0, perfect after winning the SEC Championship Game over LSU behind the premier scoring defense in college football and a big-play offense led by Heisman finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett and all-world targets like tight end Brock Bowers.

2. Michigan. Also 13-0 for the first time, the Wolverines leaned on one of the nation's best rushing attacks and a top-ranked defense to run through the Big Ten schedule undefeated, capped off by a statement win at Ohio State before knocking off Purdue to claim the conference championship.

3. TCU. Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan didn't even start the season as the starter, but took hold of the job and never let it go, leading an offense that went over 500 yards per game much of the year and spearheaded a series of dramatic comebacks. Losing the Big 12 title game didn't affect the Horned Frogs' seeding thanks to other movement in the rankings.

4. Ohio State. Injuries to key playmakers resulted in a slight step back for the Buckeyes' usually pyrotechnic offense, but quarterback C.J. Stroud, another Heisman Trophy finalist, still has other elite targets like receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., and is tied for 1st nationally among quarterbacks with 37 touchdown passes on the year. OSU nudged back into the College Football Playoff rankings after USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and edged out SEC contenders Alabama and Tennessee, both at two losses, in the final poll.

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal

(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan

Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl Semifinal

(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia

Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

The national title game is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 and will feature the winner of the Fiesta Bowl, TCU or Michigan, against the winner of the Peach Bowl, Georgia or Ohio State.

The game will air at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

