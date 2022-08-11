Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already

Skip to main content

Oklahoma football fan wants to fire head coach Brent Venables already

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it.

That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline.

But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to dump Venables - just weeks before the start of the season.

It's been a little tense around Oklahoma this offseason, to be sure.

Head coach Lincoln Riley, thought to be the man to take the Sooners into the next generation, suddenly up and left for the vacant USC job after the 2021 season.

OU lost a bevy of players through the transfer portal as a result, including both starting quarterbacks - Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler - in addition to wide receiver Mario Williams, among others.

The two Williams' teamed up with Riley at USC while Rattler, along with tight end Austin Stogner, went to the other USC: SEC program South Carolina.

But the Sooners performed well enough in an otherwise tumultuous offseason, weathering the storm by signing the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

College Football HQ placed OU as the No. 6 team in this year's transfer portal team rankings after signing more than a dozen players, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, an 8,000-yard career passer who ran a top 10 offense with new Oklahoma play-caller Jeff Lebby a few years ago when both were at UCF.

And Venables himself comes to Norman with a serious career resume so far in the coaching ranks, calling OU's defense during the national title run in 2000 and winning two more championships as Clemson's defensive coordinator.

Oklahoma also comes in as a highly-regarded preseason team, earning a No. 9 position in the first Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Sooner fans can be forgiven for being a little anxious about how the last few months have gone, but there's still plenty to build on.



Arguably the best defensive strategist in college football, Brent Venables returns to Oklahoma as the Sooners' head coach.
