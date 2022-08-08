Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings announced

Our first look at the 2022 preseason college football rankings is official as the first Coaches Poll Top 25 has been announced ahead of the season.

It's the usual suspects at the top of the poll, but with a few teams in prime position to make a jump when the season begins and get in playoff contention.

Let's take a look at the first preseason rankings of the 2022 college football season.

The official Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

25. Houston. This could be the year the Cougars overtake Cincinnati in the AAC as quarterback Clayton Tune comes back under center.

24. Ole Miss. A lot of new faces on a top 10 offense, but plenty of skill to keep the Rebels in the SEC West conversation early.

23. Arkansas. The surprise team in college football a year ago, the Hogs return quarterback KJ Jefferson to slog through another tough schedule.

22. Cincinnati. The reigning AAC champs made the College Football Playoff a year ago, but lost nine key pieces off that talented roster.

21. Kentucky. Will Levis spearheads this offense coming off a 10-win season with a crucial late-season date against Georgia.

20. Wisconsin. The presumptive B1G West faves return a stout O-line and Braelon Allen running the ball, but need more from Graham Mertz at quarterback.

19. Wake Forest. Sam Hartman is back to lead one of college football's top offenses, but the Deacs placed 91st overall in defense last fall.

18. Texas (1). Yes, that's one first-place vote for the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian brings on a talented transfer class, but needs to play much better defense to make a run at the Big 12.

17. Miami. Mario Cristobal steps in with a potential star at quarterback and a team that seems on the cusp of making noise in the ACC.

16. Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison are gone, but Kedon Slovis steps in at QB with some decent skill pieces to defend Pitt's conference title.

15. USC. The biggest question in college football after Lincoln Riley's bombshell move out west in tandem with an elite transfer class that should make this offense move.

14. Michigan State. Power back Kenneth Walker is out and Sparty still needs answers for a pass defense that was one of college football's worst last fall.

13. NC State. A potential power in the ACC after beating Clemson last fall, the Wolfpack return quarterback Devin Leary to take another stab at this league.

12. Oregon. A new look coaching staff and offense is playing behind what should be the best defense in the Pac-12 this fall under 1st-year coach Dan Lanning.

11. Oklahoma State. The third-best defense in college football might take a step back after losing its play-caller, but there's some needed continuity on offense.

10. Baylor. The reigning Big 12 champs return enough experience to take another stab at the conference in Dave Aranda's third year.

9. Oklahoma. Brent Venables should have the Sooners' defense in working order right away while Dillon Gabriel takes the wheel behind what should be a fast-moving offense.

8. Utah. Cam Rising and Tavion Thomas come back as the 1-2 punch in this stellar offense with a date at Florida in Week 1 to make another statement.

7. Texas A&M. This could be the year Jimbo puts it all together after signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history and a potentially elite defense.

6. Michigan. Jim Harbaugh loses a ton of the skill that got his team to its first College Football Playoff, but the Wolverines return a lot of intriguing offensive pieces.

5. Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman opens up Week 1 at Ohio State with questions at quarterback and defensively, but arguably the best O-line in the country.

4. Clemson. Getting this elite defensive front back healthy and better play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei should keep the Tigers in CFP contention all year.

3. Georgia (6). College football's defending national champions have some holes to patch up defensively, but have a ton of offensive skill coming back, as well.

2. Ohio State (5). Poor defense doomed the Buckeyes to a pair of losses in 2021, but Jim Knowles will try to rectify that unit while college football's reigning No. 1 offense gets back to work under Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud.

1. Alabama (54). Breaking news: the Crimson Tide is still the best team in college football in most polls, returning the bulk of an elite defense and coming off signing a small but exclusive group of blue-chip transfers.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

(h/t Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings)

