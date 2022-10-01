Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game

Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky.

The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty.

Ole Miss was facing 4th and short and elected to go for it, but Trigg committed the false start, forcing the Rebels to punt instead.

That made Kiffin very unhappy.

Ole Miss improved its offensive fortunes a few minutes later on its next possession, driving 65 yards in 6 plays over 1 minute 40 seconds.

Jaxson Dart hit Jordan Watkins for a pretty 38 yard pass play to put the team in scoring position.

Zach Evans then ran for the 4 yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead over Kentucky, which missed a field goal on its ensuing drive.

Quinshon Judkins split Kentucky's defense open on a 48 yard touchdown rush to give Ole Miss the 14-0 lead in the first quarter soon after.

