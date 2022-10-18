Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama

Injuries are common in college football, but usually it's the players who suffer them, not the fans. But one Tennessee supporter went all out to celebrate Saturday's epic win over Alabama.

Moments after the Vols knocked off the Tide on the game-winning field goal, fans stormed the field and took apart the goalposts, some of them throwing part of them into the Tennessee River.

But for one Big Orange fan celebrating from home, things got a little too intense, as he revealed he tore his ACL celebrating Tennessee's big win.

The fan then took it one step further, tagging both Vols coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White in a request for tickets to the game against Kentucky on Oct. 29.

To "help with the healing process," he said.

As close to the sideline as possible, too. You know, to avoid the stairs with that new injury of his.

Tennessee, then No. 6 in the AP top 25 rankings, came into last week's game a touchdown underdog, but set its nation-leading total offense loose on the Crimson Tide and never let up.

Jalin Hyatt caught five touchdowns from quarterback Hendon Hooker in the win, the Vols' first over Alabama since the 2006 season.

The game switched both teams' positions in the polls this week, with Tennessee moving up to the No. 3 spot and Alabama moving down to No. 6 as we cross the halfway point of the football season.

How far can Tennessee take this thing? There's still a big game against Georgia coming up later in the season that could help decide the SEC East champion.

Right now, anything seems possible.

