No. 1 QB in transfer portal makes final decision between two major SEC programs

There are over 4,000 players in the NCAA transfer portal, but much of the attention has centered around one player.

The player in question is Arizona State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt, who ranked as the No. 1 overall transfer in the On3 industry rankings. Once linked to programs like Oregon, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee and LSU, Leavitt's list of suitors gradually shrank as he mulled over his options.

Monday morning, it was revealed that Leavitt had informed Miami that he wasn't transferring there, with his presumed decision to transfer to play for Lane Kiffin and LSU being revealed later in the afternoon. However, following Leavitt's commitment to LSU, it was revealed that Tennessee was still pursuing him with hopes of making one final big offer. It was also revealed that he hadn't officially signed with LSU just yet, indicating things were still open.

The possibility of a bidding war between the two SEC programs and a possible flip from Leavitt was put to rest Monday evening, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed that the top-ranked signal caller officially signed with the Tigers.

"LSU has officially signed Sam Leavitt, @chris_hummer and I have learned," wrote Zenitz. "Now a done deal that the No. 1 player in the portal is headed to Baton Rouge."

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs the ball against Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Named the Big 12's preseason Offensive Player of the Year prior to the 2025 season, the former Michigan State and Arizona State quarterback has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns over the past three years. He has shown an innate ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Leavitt burst onto the scene last season, as he took a Sun Devils team that was projected to finish last in the Big 12 and not only won the conference, but made it to the College Football Playoff. Leavitt suffered a foot injury that required surgery and prematurely ended his 2025 season, which likely contributed to his return to college football.

He will join an LSU team that has seen the wide receiver room completely revamped, with notable names such as Winston Watkins (Ole Miss), Roman Mothershed (Troy), Jayce Brown (Kansas State) Eugene Wilson III (Florida) and Jackson Harris (Hawaii).

Coming from an offensive system where he heavily relied upon Jordyn Tyson, Leavitt will have a stable of elite athletes to throw the ball to.

As of Monday afternoon, Leavitt is expected to command an NIL deal worth up to $5 million from the Tigers.

He and Kiffin will look to help the Tigers return to the College Football Playoff, an accomplishment that the program hasn't achieved since its historic 2019 title run with Joe Burrow. It's safe to assume there will be plenty of pressure in Baton Rouge in 2026.