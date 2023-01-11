USC football coach Lincoln Riley makes decision on Alex Grinch

Skip to main content

USC football coach Lincoln Riley makes decision on defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

USC didn't play its best defense under Alex Grinch this past season, but the play-caller will get another chance in 2023
USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will return to the position next season, according to Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.

"I've been through it enough with that guy to know, don't bet against him," Riley told reporters.

"I know what he's made of. I just do. I know what's getting ready to happen defensively."

USC's defense under Alex Grinch

What has happened defensively was a mixed bag for USC in the first year under Riley and Grinch.

The team forced 28 turnovers on the year, leading college football with a plus-1.5 turnover differential per game, a major boost to the unit that helped the team turn things around from its 4-8 campaign a year ago, but the defense also ranked No. 8 in the Pac-12 against both the run and pass, and allowed an average of over 400 total yards per game.

The unit appeared to keep several of USC's conference games closer than they should have been, and was costly in two late losses: to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game with an apparent College Football Playoff berth on the line, and to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

USC allowed Tulane to score 46 points, a dramatic last-second defeat for the Trojans that aroused rumors Grinch could be on the chopping block.

In total, USC's defense allowed at least 45 points in three of its last four games.

But Riley reiterated his confidence in Grinch, who has been with him since 2019 at Oklahoma and followed him to USC.

Now he'll get one more shot at improving a defense that, when looking at USC's productive offense led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams, could help get this program into its first College Football Playoff berth before Williams leaves for good.

