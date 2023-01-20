West Virginia hires Bill Stewart's son as football assistant coach

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends coach heading into the 2023 season.

Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012.

"Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football," Brown said.

"His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home."

Stewart returns to the collegiate ranks after working for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, where he was assistant wide receivers coach the last two years.

With Stewart joining the program, former Mountaineers tight ends coach Sean Reagan will return to coaching quarterbacks, the position he held from 2019 to 2021.

And with the departure of former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to Purdue, running backs Chad Scott was promoted to the coordinator position.

Brown added, "He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended."

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook