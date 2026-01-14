Top 5 college football programs with the most transfer portal player churn

The collegiate transfer portal has transformed the offseason into a frenetic period of roster reconstruction, with the 2026 cycle proving to be the most volatile on record. As the winter window prepares to close on Jan. 16, programs are finalizing lineups that bear little resemblance to the squads that finished the 2025 season.

The driving force behind this unprecedented turnover is a coaching carousel that has destabilized depth charts across the Power Four conferences.

When a head coach departs, the resulting roster churn is often immediate and severe. Players recruited by the outgoing staff frequently seek new opportunities, leaving the incoming regime with a hollowed-out roster.

This forces new coaches to utilize the portal aggressively, not merely to supplement their lineup, but to field a functional team. The result is a landscape where loyalty is fleeting, and the ability to manage mass attrition defines a program's immediate future.

According to On3's transfer portal rankings, several schools have recorded more than 60 total transactions, with a few days remaining before the window closes. These figures highlight the magnitude of the rebuilding efforts currently underway.

Note: Transfer portal player movement accurate as of Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

5. West Virginia Mountaineers (24 in, 40 out, 64 total)

The Mountaineers have made 64 roster moves, a clear indicator of the transition underway in Morgantown. Head coach Rich Rodriguez continues to face significant turnover, with 40 players entering the transfer portal.

To mitigate these losses, the staff has been active in acquiring talent, securing 24 incoming transfers to plug gaps on both sides of the ball. This high turnover suggests a completely new identity for the team heading into the spring in Rodriguez's second season back with his former team.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks (28 in, 37 out, 65 total)

Fayetteville has become a focal point of portal activity following a mid-season leadership change. After the in-season dismissal of Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks moved quickly to hire Ryan Silverfield, but the instability led to 37 departures so far.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield was hired by the Razorbacks after compiling a 50-25 record with the Memphis Tigers. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The SEC program has processed 65 moves in total as Silverfield attempts to install his culture. With 28 incoming players, the staff is focused on revamping the secondary and quarterback room to remain competitive in the SEC gauntlet.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (35 in, 47 out, 82 total)

Matt Campbell's hiring has reshaped the Nittany Lions' roster, placing them third on this list with 82 total moves. While 47 players exited State College following the leadership change, Campbell has wasted no time bringing in his own guys, particularly from his former team at Iowa State.

The program has added 35 transfers, many of whom have prior experience playing under Campbell, which facilitates a faster installation of his schemes. This aggressive roster flipping is designed to keep Penn State in the Big Ten title conversation without a multi-year rebuild.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (40 in, 54 out, 94 total)

The ripple effect of Campbell's departure to Penn State has been devastating for the Cyclones. Iowa State has recorded 94 total roster moves, including a staggering 54 exits as players followed their former coach or sought fresh starts.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers faces one of the toughest rebuilding jobs in the country by moving to Ames after one season at Washington State. He has managed to bring in 40 new transfers, but replacing the core of a roster that was built over a decade will be the defining challenge of his debut season.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys (42 in, 61 out, 103 total)

No program has experienced more volatility than the Cowboys, who lead the nation with 103 total transactions. The end of the Mike Gundy era and the arrival of Eric Morris from North Texas sparked a complete roster overhaul.

Oklahoma State University introduced new head football coach Eric Morris in early December. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A massive wave of 61 players entered the portal, prompting Morris to sign 42 incoming transfers to fill the void. This historic level of turnover indicates a total reset for the program as it transitions to a new offensive philosophy.

Other schools with major turnover include Auburn (25 in, 36 out, 61 total), Colorado (25 in, 34 out, 59 total) and UCLA (37 in, 21 out, 58 total).

