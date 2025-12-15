Transfer QB Sam Leavitt pursued by four elite college football programs

Former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is no longer the only elite quarterback in the transfer portal. Leavitt made his intentions to leave ASU clear a few weeks ago, but over Sunday and Monday, several more top QBs have announced their intention to transfer. Now, several programs are already locking horns on the recruiting trail over these guys.

Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Florida's DJ Lagway, and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola all became major names to hit the transfer portal at the quarterback position over the start of this week. And as soon as news broke that those QBs would enter the portal, lists of potential desintations already came up. But after a quiet few days on the Sam Leavitt front, a new list of high-profile suitors was reported for the ASU star.

On3 posted on Monday afternoon that Pete Nakos had heard of the following list of schools as connected to Leavitt: "Among the early schools On3 is hearing about in his recruitment include Oregon, Indiana, Miami and LSU, sources tell On3," Nakos wrote.

What's interesting is that Leavitt's fellow transfer quarterbacks shared somewhat similar lists of reported interest. Lagway had Miami and LSU on his list, Sorsby once attended Indiana and also had the Hoosiers on his first reported shortlist. Meanwhile, Dylan Raiola's camp has indicated that he would love an Oregon offer.

So, already, there is some crossover between these quarterbacks — which schools are pursuing them and which schools they're showing their own interest in. Buckle up, folks, because we are just getting started with the transfer portal and particularly the QB class.

Background, stats for Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt against Texas in Peach Bowl

As for Leavitt, though, someone will be getting a tough and battle-tested leader more than capable at the power conference level. After all, Sam Leavitt did lead Arizona State to a Big 12 championship as a redshirt freshman in 2024 despite the Sun Devils being picked last place in the conference in the preseason media guide. 2025 featured a less successful follow-up season to '24 for ASU while Leavitt unfortunately suffered a Lisfranc injury that took him out for the remainder of the season.

In 2024, Leavitt put up ,ore than 3,000 combined passing and rushing yards with 29 total touchdowns, leading Arizona State to an 11-3 record and competitive loss against Texas in a second-round loss after receiving a first round bye in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. In seven starts this season, Sam Leavitt threw for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Miami obviously had success with Carson Beck this year and is heading to the College Football Playoff. Indiana speaks for itself after the work it did in 2024 and 2025 and especially on the heels of a Fernando Mendoza Heisman. Plus, LSU offers Lane Kiffin and elite recruiting pipelines with skill players, while Oregon has perhaps the most impressive four-year run of quarterback play to boast. Those are some ELITE options for rising redshirt junior Sam Leavitt.

