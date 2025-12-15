Top five transfer portal landing spots for Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola

The NCAA college football transfer portal is set to open on Jan. 2, 2026.

Over 500 players across all levels of college football have already decided to enter the portal when it opens. Notable Power Four quarterbacks such as Sam Leavitt, DJ Lagway and Brendan Sorsby will all be looking for new destinations come January.

Another wrinkle was added to the shuffling of quarterbacks on Monday when Dylan Raiola announced his intent to leave Nebraska.

The former five-star quarterback from the class of 2024 is guaranteed to draw plenty of interest from around the Power Four landscape.

Below is a look at the five most suitable destinations for Dylan Raiola in 2026.

No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

Raiola was committed to Georgia for seven months before Nebraska flipped his commitment on Early Signing Day back on Dec. 18, 2023.

Should Raiola choose to go to Athens, he would likely redshirt and sit out the 2026 season with Gunner Stockton expected to lead the Bulldogs again. It would be akin to a transfer before the portal era.

No. 4: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State finds itself in need of a new quarterback following Sam Leavitt's announcement to enter the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils have been starting Jeff Sims since Leavitt was lost for the season against Houston. With Michael Tollefson on the team as a redshirt freshman and Jake Fette coming in via the 2026 recruiting class, Raiola could be the bridge the Sun Devils need for the future.

No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers

Heisman Trophy winner and likely 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is leaving big shoes for the next man to fill at Indiana.

It is entirely possible that Mendoza passes the baton to his younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, in 2026. But Curt Cignetti has used the transfer portal to his advantage when it comes to quarterbacks, and Raiola could help deepen the room in Bloomington.

No. 2: Oregon Ducks

Oregon has not started the same quarterback for more than one season since Justin Herbert was in the program. Tyler Shough was the last quarterback the Ducks started that they recruited out of high school.

With Dante Moore widely considered a top 10 NFL draft choice in 2026, it would not come as a surprise if Oregon decides to pursue Raiola or another quarterback out of the transfer portal.

No. 1: Miami Hurricanes

It would not be a top-five transfer portal destinations list without including the school that has been aggressive in this new NIL era of college football.

Miami has made it abundantly clear with its pursuit of Cam Ward and Carson Beck over the past two seasons that its future at quarterback is guaranteed to come from the portal. NIL offerings and the luxury of playing around great talent would be suitable for Raiola.