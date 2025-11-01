New favorite emerges for Arkansas head coach after top candidate drops out
Now that the Florida and LSU jobs are open, with Auburn likely on the way soon, folks down south may be forgetting that it was Arkansas who got this coach firing spree started when they axed Sam Pittman after his lengthy tenure at the helm of the program.
Since the separation between the Pit Boss and Arkansas, two names have largely dominated the conversation about the open Razorback job: Bobby Petrino and Rhett Lashlee. Petrino, of course, is the disavowed former Arkansas head coach (yes, from the motorcycle crash) currently serving as the team's interim.
There's a movement of some kind pushing for Bobby 2.0 in Fayetteville, but the idea itself is still laughable given how his tenure ended last time. Meanwhile, Lashlee just led SMU to the College Football Playoff last season and isn't too far away over in Dallas, making him the widely-regarded top prospect outside of the building.
However, Lashlee forced SMU to pony up with a brand new contract extension announced this weekend which now places him as a top-10 highest-paid college football coach in the country, according to Yahoo Sports.
With Lashlee now set very handsomely at SMU, with another CFP appearance in reach, his candidacy now feels like a distant shot. So, with Petrino not quite winning over everyone's hearts and minds in recent weeks as losses pile up, and with Lashlee virtually out of the picture, who is the next name?
Jon Sumrall's name emerges for Arkansas
It might just be Jon Sumrall from Tulane. He has been the hottest Group of Five coaching name this coaching cycle but Florida and LSU just don't seem to have their lasers focused on him. That could change, of course. But for now, among open jobs, Sumrall's best shot might be Arkansas, if Arkansas is willing to take a chance on a successful AAC coach in the area with SEC roots already (he was previously a Kentucky assistant).
Before Lashlee's new deal was even announced, CBS pegged Sumrall as a top option for the Razorbacks. Meanwhile, prediction/odds markets like Sumrall as well. According to Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson's handicapping, Sumrall was the second best bet to become Arkansas coach as of last week, only topped by Lashlee, who's situation has totally changed. Even Kalshi has Sumrall as one of the most expensive options on the Arkansas coach market, meaning their metrics like his odds to land the job vs. the field.
Well, the odds seem rather overwhelming that Jon Sumrall will land some sort of SEC job this cycle, whether that's Arkansas, maybe LSU or Florida if they strike out on the home run swings, or even Auburn if it comes open. Plus, the most likely destination of all for him may be Kentucky, where he coached under Mark Stoops and played linebacker in the early 2000s.
Now that Tulane looks like they're on the outside of the College Football Playoff race, that cell phone of his sure is about to get busy.