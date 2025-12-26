College Football Playoff team loses player to transfer portal

Tulane finished the 2025 season 11-3, won the American Athletic Conference title with a 34–21 victory over North Texas, and earned the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

However, the Green Wave were eliminated 41–10 by Ole Miss in the CFP first round, and head coach Jon Sumrall, who stayed through the postseason, accepted the Florida job and will leave for Gainesville after a breakout year in New Orleans.

Since the CFP loss, several Tulane players have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, the latest being tight end Anthony Miller, according to a Friday report from Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Miller (listed at 6’5”, 265 pounds) played a rotational role in 2025, recording five receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown across 13 games.

He arrived at Tulane as a transfer from Indiana in 2024 after appearing in four games during the 2023 season.

Before signing with Indiana, Miller was a consensus three-star recruit out of Duluth High School (Duluth, GA) and the No. 19 tight end in the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

As a result, he held more than 20 scholarship offers, including Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Minnesota.

Oxford, MS, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall on the field prior to a game Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Miller’s departure is a manageable loss on paper, but it adds to the list of offseason roster variables for a Tulane team adjusting to coaching turnover and post-CFP portal churn.

Players like Miller, with two years of eligibility remaining and prior Power Five experience, typically draw interest from both mid-major and Power Five programs seeking size, blocking ability, and developmental receiving upside at tight end.

Programs that have recently pursued tight ends in the portal or are undergoing offensive rebuilds are common suitors, including LSU, Penn State, UCLA, and Florida, the latter of which would reunite Miller with former Tulane head coach Sumrall in Gainesville.

