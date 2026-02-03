Zion Young 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Missouri edge rusher Zion Young is an ideal framed edge rusher who is well rounded as both a run defender and pass rusher. He plays with an edge and acts disrespected when facing a pulling offensive lineman.

Zion Young was built to play on the edge. The former three star recruit played his first two years of college football at Michigan State before transferring to Missouri. Young is a physical presence on the field with developmental upside given his natural talent.

His physical traits pop as he uses his speed to threaten as a pass rusher but also to close quickly on as a run defender, especially coming from the backside of a play. Every time he sets the edge, he does so with noticeable violence, he lets blockers know that he is coming for a fight.

As a pass rusher, Young utilizes power well and has powerful swipe. He appears to be improving his strike timing and hand fighting. He also appears to have good arm length and is able to utilize his physical traits to attack opposing offensive tackles.

In terms of pass rush moves, Young will need to deepen his bag of tools at the NFL level and work on his counters. Entering the NFL his motor will be his strongest asset as a rusher. He will be able to land cleanup sacks by simply refusing to give up.

Missouri edge rusher Zion Young plays the run very well and runs with a hot motor. Good discipline here reading the play. pic.twitter.com/I2Yth9XwfC — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 31, 2026

Young will face scrutiny from NFL teams due to several situations that will need answers regarding his character and off field behavior.

The first known incident was an ugly situation after losing to the Michigan Wolverines. In the tunnel heading into the locker rooms, two Wolverines were surrounded and a fight broke out leading to eight Spartan players being charged with assault, Zion Young being one of them. Video of the incident clearly shows Young, along with teammates striking the Wolverines player.

Recently, in December of 2025, Young was arrested and booked for driving while intoxicated. He played in Missouri's Bowl game two weeks later. It is unclear how this will affect Young's draft process but NFL teams will likely be meticulous during the process.

Measurables

Name: Zion Young

Zion Young Height/weight/class: 6'5 262lbs, edge rusher, senior

6'5 262lbs, edge rusher, senior Awards: 2025 First-team All-SEC

What Zion Young does well

John Reed-Imagn Images

Will rarely be blocked by a tight end and will drive those who try back

Shows power and violence at the point of attack

Physically well put together with room for technique development

Where Zion Young can improve

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Needs to develop counters, can get stuck on his first move as a pass rusher

Needs to sharpen technique to finish and increase production, only one year of good production

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #7 edge rusher

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Zion Young is a big and athletic and well rounded edge rusher who plays with a hot motor and NFL caliber power. He had the building blocks of a successful edge rusher if he continues his development.