$1.3 million WR named 'best freshman' in college football

The 2025 college football season officially came to an end on Monday. A seven-month hiatus separates the College Football Playoff national championship from the first college football games of 2026.

A common end-of-season activity for outlets across the college football media landscape is to look ahead to the next college football season with way too early projections. It is also common to look back on the events that transpired in the previous college football season.

Chris Low of On3 compiled a list of the best and worst aspects of college football in the 2025 season. This list included the best play, moment and game along with the worst quotes, predictions and overreactions among a laundry list of superlatives.

One of the best elements of college football, Low listed the best freshman in 2025. He gave the superlative to Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"From the time he was an 8-year-old kid dazzling the South Florida neighborhood park youth games with the Washington Park Buccaneers, Malachi Toney was known as 'Baby Jesus, '" Low wrote. "Nobody could tackle him then, and they still can't. Not in the open field anyway. Toney was a blur in his first season at Miami and will be even better as a sophomore."

The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder was recruited as a three-star prospect by Mario Cristobal to Miami in the Hurricanes' 2025 signing class. Toney's impact with the Hurricanes was immediate, going over 100 receiving yards in Miami's regular season games against Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Toney was a key offensive component for the Hurricanes' run in the College Football Playoff, showcasing his agility by weaving in and out of traffic during important moments.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) strips the ball from Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the Hurricanes' three College Football Playoff wins, he caught 15 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He saved his best work for last, catching 10 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the national championship game against Indiana.

In total, Toney grabbed 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran for 113 yards and another touchdown and returned 23 punts for 298 yards in his first season at Miami. On a conference level, Toney was named ACC Rookie of the Year and an All-ACC First Team distinction.

Nationally, the Associated Press, The Sporting News and The Athletic all recognized Toney on their All-America Second Teams as a wide receiver. CBS Sports named him to its All-America Second Team as an all-purpose selection.