$1.3 Million WR Named 'Most Explosive Player' in College Football

Almost six months separate the first week of March from the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season. Underclassmen across the country will have the opportunity to make a giant leap forward, or in some cases, improve upon their outstanding 2025 seasons.

One player poised to take another step forward in the national spotlight is Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney. He emerged as one of the most important cogs in the Hurricanes' run to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder reclassified into the 2025 recruiting cycle as a three-star wide receiver prospect. Toney's impact on the Hurricanes was immediate; he finished 2025 with an FBS-high 109 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches while carrying the ball 23 times for 113 yards and another touchdown. On special teams, he returned 23 punts for 298 yards.

The ACC named Toney both Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year to go along with All-ACC First Team recognition on offense. Nationally, the Associated Press, Sporting News and The Athletic named Toney to their All-America Second Teams as a wide receiver, while CBS Sports named him to its All-America Second Team as an all-purpose selection.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Toney's speed and elusiveness, coupled with the fact that he constantly delivered on the big stage for Miami in 2025, have earned him plenty of national attention heading into the 2026 season. Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report named Toney the best sophomore wide receiver in college football on Wednesday, calling him "the most explosive player in college football."

"The most explosive player in college football wasn't one of the top recruits a season ago. But that didn't matter at all. Once Malachi Toney got to Coral Gables, it was evident quickly that he was going to be quarterback Carson Beck's biggest weapon," Shepard wrote.

"Not only was the first-year player super-fast, he was the kind of slippery player who could make a house call at any time. Forget 3-star. Every team in the nation wants Toney, and that's why he's the top returning playmaker at any offensive skill position in 2026."

Malachi Toney is viewed as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate

2026 should be a season in which Toney finds himself competing for individual awards on the national level. Toney and Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State will likely battle for the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in college football; they are two of the three returning wide receivers from the 2025 Associated Press All-America Team.

Interestingly, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report also included Toney on a February list of the underclassmen with the best odds to win a Heisman Trophy in 2026. If he were to win the award, Toney would only be the fourth wide receiver to hoist the Heisman Trophy since 1991.