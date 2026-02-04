Just under seven months separate the beginning of February from the first weekend of the 2026 college football season.

A common activity for college football media in the weeks that follow the conclusion of every football season is way-too-early projections for the next college football season. These projections include College Football Playoff brackets, top 25 rankings and returning player rankings.

Chris Phillips and Cole Thompson of SEC Unfiltered created a list of quarterback rankings for the SEC heading into the 2026 college football season on Monday. Atop Thompson's list was Ole Miss starter Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss emerged as one of the most prominent storylines in the 2025 college football season due to his unconventional path to stardom. He spent the first four seasons of his college football career at Division II Ferris State before making his way up to Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder did not see action in either of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He used his redshirt during the 2021 season, but respiratory problems sidelined him for the duration of 2022.

Chambliss played in eight games during the 2023 season for Ferris State. He passed for 354 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while running 41 times for 304 yards and four more touchdowns.

The Bulldogs won a Division II national championship with Chambliss manning the controls in 2024. He passed for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions and ran for 1,019 yards and 25 more touchdowns while guiding the Bulldogs to their 14-1 overall record. He was named the GLIAC Player of the Year for his dominant 2024 season.

Austin Simmons began the 2025 season as the starter at quarterback, but an injury less than three weeks into the season forced Lane Kiffin to turn to Chambliss prior to the Rebels' game against Arkansas.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) rushes against the Florida Gators during the third quarter | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What Chambliss accomplished in the following 13 games was prolific, finishing the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and three touchdowns while rushing for 527 yards and eight more touchdowns.

The SEC named Chambliss its Newcomer of the Year and to the All-SEC Second Team offense, the latter of which he shared with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. He helped the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win regular season and to the College Football Playoff semifinals, a place Ole Miss had never been before.

While Thompson listed Chambliss as his top quarterback in the SEC in 2026, it is still unclear whether Chambliss will receive eligibility for next season. He is in an ongoing legal battle with the NCAA to receive a sixth year of eligibility, citing the respiratory issues at Ferris State as the reason for wanting the extra season.

Chambliss would be one of only six quarterbacks on the lists who are returning as starters should his eligibility be granted. The others are Arch Manning (Texas), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and Marcel Reed (Texas A&M).