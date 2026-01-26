The 2026 NFL draft will be held in the shadows of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to April 25.

With the conclusion of the 2025 college football season and the draft as the next important step in the prospects' football journeys, NFL draft experts are assembling more accurate rankings over the next three months.

Mel Kiper of ESPN released an updated list of his top 25 NFL draft prospects following a round of declarations from underclassmen prospects.

One of the highest climbers in Kiper's latest rankings is former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who has moved up five spots to the third-highest ranked prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tate produced big plays on a regular basis, averaging 17.2 yards per catch this season," Kiper said. "He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he'll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see."

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder arrived at Ohio State a five-star recruit and the top three wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming were all ahead of Tate in the wide receiver room, but he still caught passes in 11 games. Tate finished 2023 with 18 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown catch in a blowout victory over Western Kentucky.

Tate's usage increased in 2024, although he was still the third-most productive receiver behind Egbuka and then freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith. He grabbed 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns, two of which were in the Buckeyes' win at Northwestern. He logged 11 catches for 150 yards during Ohio State's run to the national championship.

2025 was Tate's most productive season at Ohio State. He caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 16 yards on a pair of carries. Tate exceeded 100 receiving yards in the Buckeyes' games against Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Both the media and coaches selected Tate to the All-Big Ten First Team for his performance in 2025. Nationally, Tate was named to the All-America Second Team by On3, Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

Tate was already the highest-ranked wide receiver in Kiper's rankings, but he now sits seven spots ahead of former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who holds the No. 10 spot on the list. Kiper released his latest mock draft on Wednesday, projecting Tate to be selected by the New York Giants at the No. 5 overall pick.