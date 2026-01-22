$4.2 million college football WR named immediate 'difference-maker' in NFL

The 2025 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror. As the offseason begins, players have begun to make decisions regarding the future of their football careers.

A few thousand college football players across all levels have utilized the NCAA transfer portal to make their next move. Players with expiring eligibility, along with a significant number of underclassmen, have declared for the 2026 NFL draft, marking the next steps in their careers.

With the majority of the 2026 prospects having already declared, forecasts for how the 2027 NFL draft may play out have begun to emerge. One of the most intriguing prospects likely headed for the 2027 NFL draft is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Matt Miller of ESPN unveiled early looks at potential prospects for the 2027 NFL draft on Thursday.

Smith was one of three wide receivers Miller broke down in his list of prospects, making some comparisons to former Alabama and 13-year NFL wide receiver Julio Jones and even suggesting he may be the top player in the 2027 NFL draft class.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) shakes off Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"His size, ability to play the ball in the air and speed in the open field are elite," Miller wrote. "Smith stands apart from a talented receiver class as an immediate difference-maker. He will be tempting at the top of the draft for teams that already have a quarterback."

The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder arrived in Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class as a consensus five-star prospect and No. 1 overall wide receiver.

Smith's impact for the Buckeyes was immediate as he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding another 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in five games that season, working as a key cog in Ohio State's 2024 national championship run.

On a conference level, Smith received All-Big Ten First Team from both media and coaches and was named the league's Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year. USA Today named him to its All-America First Team, and On3 named him its Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Smith logged similar numbers for the Buckeyes in 2025. He grabbed 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 21 yards and another touchdown on the ground. He repeated as an All-Big Ten First Team selection and Wide Receiver of the Year and was unanimously voted an All-American by every major college football media outlet.