$10 million college football QB named 'absolute baller'

The 2025 college football season is nearly two weeks in the past. A seven-month-long offseason lies between the first weekend of the 2026 college football season and the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 19.

In the first few weeks of the offseason, college football media will often release way too early projections for the next college football season. These can include player rankings, top 25 teams, and College Football Playoff brackets.

J.D. PicKell of On3 released a list of who he believes to be the 10 best quarterbacks going into the 2025 season. PicKell listed Miami quarterback Darian Mensah in the No. 7 spot on the list.

PROJECTING the top 10 QBs in CFB in January. For the Sickos 🤝 https://t.co/0Z8kZfKg1L pic.twitter.com/AIVGYuLSKD — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 29, 2026

"Darian Mensah, hand up when we do these rankings again, closer to the season, he'll probably be top five," PicKell said. "I think he's an absolute baller."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder will suit up for his third school this fall at Miami. Mensah was recruited to Tulane in 2023 by Willie Fritz as a three-star prospect. Michael Pratt was the Green Wave's starter in 2023 and was backed up by Kai Horton, so Mensah used a redshirt.

Mensah's lone season as the Green Wave's starting quarterback was 2024. He passed for 2,723 yards for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 132 yards and another touchdown. He guided Tulane to a 9-3 regular season record and an AAC Championship appearance.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mensah entered the NCAA transfer portal before the Green Wave's trip to the Gasparilla Bowl, committing to Duke, where he would replace Maalik Murphy. His lone season with the Blue Devils was a prolific one as he threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led Duke to its first outright ACC title since 1962 and a Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State (42-39).

The decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal for a second time was on the afternoon of Jan. 16 for Mensah, just hours before the two-week window closed. Duke sued Mensah over his entry into the portal since he had already signed an agreement to stay prior to the entry. The two reached a settlement that allowed Mensah to transfer to Miami.

2026 marks the third offseason in as many years that Miami has gone to the portal in search of a quarterback. The Hurricanes fielded a future No. 1 overall NFL draft selection in Cam Ward (Washington State) in 2024. Carson Beck (Georgia) helped the Hurricanes to their appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship this past season.