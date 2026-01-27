$10 million college football QB’s transfer portal controversy ends with financial settlement

Sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah transferred to Duke for the 2025 season after beginning his college career at Tulane and delivered an elite campaign, posting 3,973 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 66.8% of his passes.

Mensah finished among the national leaders in both passing yards and touchdowns, earned All-ACC recognition, broke multiple single-season passing records at Duke, and led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC championship since 1962.

However, on Jan. 16, 2026, just hours before the NCAA transfer portal deadline, Mensah submitted transfer paperwork and announced his intention to enter the portal after previously indicating he would return to Duke.

Four days later, Duke filed suit, alleging Mensah had breached a multiyear NIL agreement that the university said granted it exclusive licensing rights to his name, image, and likeness. The school sought injunctive relief to prevent Mensah from enrolling at or playing for another institution while the dispute played out.

A temporary restraining order was issued, effectively blocking Mensah’s transfer pending a scheduled preliminary injunction hearing in early February.

On Tuesday, Duke and Mensah reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement, ending the brief but high-profile legal battle and clearing the path for Mensah to enroll at a new program.

Duke and Darian Mensah have reached a settlement, Mensah’s agency announced. pic.twitter.com/TsCg11K2NA — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 27, 2026

After Mensah entered the transfer portal, Miami was consistently reported as the most likely landing spot and is described by multiple outlets as the expected destination after the settlement.

Other schools, such as Ole Miss and, at times, Tennessee, were mentioned in early coverage, but Miami remained the dominant link.

Reports circulated that Miami’s package would total around $10 million, a figure that could have made Mensah the highest-paid player in college football.

Miami rode a hot, surprising 2025 season to the College Football Playoff, finishing 13–3, notching upset wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, and reaching the national championship game before falling to Indiana.

However, the Hurricanes also have a clear need with All-ACC quarterback Carson Beck exhausting his eligibility and now shifting his focus to the 2026 NFL Draft.

His exit leaves Miami without a proven, veteran starter at the sport’s most important position, even as expectations remain firmly at a championship level.

That CFP run highlighted both Miami’s ceiling and a thinning quarterback room after depth options moved on, forcing the program to pursue an experienced, high-upside replacement. Mensah’s big-game résumé, ACC familiarity, and proven efficiency position him as a natural contender to fill that void.

