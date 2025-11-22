$13 million offer reportedly emerges for Lane Kiffin amid LSU, Florida rumors
Lane Kiffin remains the center of an intense coaching sweepstakes involving Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida.
Kiffin holds a career college head coaching record of 116-53 over 14 seasons with stops at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss.
He has gone 54-19 across six seasons with the Rebels, including five straight bowl appearances, back-to-back finishes inside the AP Top 25, and three consecutive seasons with 10+ wins, the most in school history.
With Ole Miss on the verge of its first-ever College Football Playoff, Kiffin has naturally been linked to vacancies in both college football and the NFL.
Reports on Friday revealed that all three programs — LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss — are preparing to make offers of roughly $13 million per year to Kiffin.
One report detailed a potential "incentive-laden" LSU package worth more than $90 million over seven years.
Initial links to LSU and Florida emerged in mid-November, with reports of family visits to Gainesville and Baton Rouge and of Kiffin’s reps meeting with UF officials.
Kiffin has declined to elaborate publicly about specific offers or family visits, telling reporters he won’t talk about other jobs and emphasizing he hasn’t discussed leaving during the season.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter confirmed multiple meetings with Kiffin and issued a timeline saying an announcement on Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday after the Egg Bowl, November 29.
Sitting No. 6 in the country, Ole Miss enters rivalry week 10-1, poised for the expanded CFP and a possible run at the national championship.
Yet those very achievements have made Kiffin a high-value target for programs seeking instant credibility.
That November 29 deadline will not only decide one coach’s next stop but will also signal how programs will compete financially to attract proven winners in the playoff era.