10 Most Intriguing Defensive Back Prospects at NFL Scouting Combine
Day 2 of field work and testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis starts Friday at 3 p.m. ET as the tight ends and defensive backs get their turn in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.
Some of the notable defensive backs choosing not to work out at the combine include LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, Tennessee cornerback Jermond McCoy and Miami cornerback Keionte Scott.
But these are the 10 most intriguing defensive back prospects set to showcase their skills in Indy.
1. Ohio State S Caleb Downs
Much like his fellow Buckeyes teammates, linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, Downs probably doesn't need to compete at the combine while already locked in as a projected high first-round draft pick.
But Styles and Reese were among the top performers on Day 1 of the combine Thursday, and Downs will look to follow suit Friday.
The two-time unanimous first-team All-American and 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Downs had 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 12 passes defended and 3 forced fumbles over three college seasons.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Downs as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to the New York Jets.
2. Clemson CB Avieon Terrell
Kiper has Terrell slipping into the very back end of the first round of the draft at No. 32 to the Seattle Seahawks, but the Clemson standout will look to cement his first-round status or climb draft boards with his performance at the combine.
Terrell had 2 interceptions, an elite 21 passes defended and 8 forced fumbles over the last two seasons and was a third-team AP All-America selection.
He's the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
3. Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Casual football fans may not recognize the name as McNeil-Warren played his entire college career at Toledo, but he's generating substantial pre-draft buzz.
Kiper projects him as a late first-round pick and wrote this about the safety: "McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper right now, but I think he could have been a top-15 pick had he played for a Power 4 team. ... His tape shows real speed to the football, and he has five interceptions and12 forced fumbles over his four-year career."
McNeil-Warren totaled 207 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles over the last three seasons at Toledo.
4. Oregon S Dillon Thieneman
After back-to-back 100-tackle seasons at Purdue, Thieneman stepped into a bigger spotlight in 2025 while starring at safety for Oregon and helping the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The 6-foot, 201-pound safety had 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions and 5 passes defended as a junior. He had 6 interceptions in his freshman season at Purdue.
He is projected as a likely first-round pick, but he can help solidify that standing with a strong showing Friday.
5. Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds
One of the defensive stars of Indiana's national championship team, Ponds was incredibly prolific during his collegiate career, but his size at 5-foot-9 is working against his draft stock.
The combine will be a chance for scouts and NFL talent evaluators to take a closer look at just how much they feel that matters for a player who had 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns) and 20 passes defended over the last two seasons for the Hoosiers.
Ponds is planning to skip the 40-yard dash at the combine and save that for his pro day at Indiana, but he's expected to take part in other testing and field drills.
6. San Diego State CB Chris Johnson
In terms of players who could really help their draft stock Friday at the combine, put Johnson high on that list.
Johnson had 4 interceptions and returned 2 of them for touchdowns this season for the Aztecs, and his elite athleticism will be on full display during testing and drills in Indianapolis. Johnson has a chance to challenge for the fastest 40-yard dash time on Friday.
Entering the combine, Kiper ranks him the No. 7 cornerback prospect in this draft class.
7. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse
Cisse doesn't have the raw stats to wow, totaling 65 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble over two seasons at NC State and one at South Carolina, but that's in part due to his stifling coverage minimizing targets his way.
Many draft gurus see the 6-foot, 189-pound Cisse as another defensive back with a ton to gain at the combine, and Kiper ranks him the No. 4 cornerback in this class.
8. Tennessee CB Colton Hood
Hood certainly doesn't lack confidence. He proclaimed himself "the best corner in the class, honestly" during his media session this week in Indianapolis.
That remains to be seen, but Hood will have a chance to show how he stacks up with his peers Friday.
Hood played at three schools the last three seasons, bouncing from Auburn to Colorado to Tennessee. Over the last two years, he totaled 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions (including one returned for a TD), 14 passes defended and a forced fumble.
Kiper ranks him the No. 5 cornerback in this draft class.
9. TCU S Bud Clark
In terms of stats, Clark had one of the most productive collegiate careers of any defensive back in this draft class.
He played parts of six seasons at TCU, taking advantage of the free 2020 Covid year and a redshirt season. Over the last four seasons, he really asserted himself with 15 interceptions, 21 passes defended, 201 tackles and 2 defensive TDs.
Clark may not have the raw speed to wow scouts, but his ball skills are elite, so it will be interesting to see what the combine does for his draft stock overall.
10. USC S Kamari Ramsey
Ramsey was considered the defensive leader for USC the last two seasons after previously starring at rival UCLA.
His raw stats aren't going to stand out so much -- his best season came in 2024 when he had 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 5 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles -- but he's a heady player with strong instincts for the ball.
How he's ultimately viewed as a draft prospect could hinge greatly on his performance at the combine.
Ryan Young joins CFB HQ On SI after 15 years as a college football beat writer, including the last seven years in Los Angeles covering the USC Trojans for Rivals. He previously covered Florida and Coastal Carolina after four years at the Kansas City Star. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.Follow RyanJYoung