10 Most Intriguing Defensive Back Prospects at NFL Scouting Combine

Day 2 of field work and testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis starts Friday at 3 p.m. ET as the tight ends and defensive backs get their turn in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

Some of the notable defensive backs choosing not to work out at the combine include LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, Tennessee cornerback Jermond McCoy and Miami cornerback Keionte Scott.

But these are the 10 most intriguing defensive back prospects set to showcase their skills in Indy.

1. Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs projects to be one of the first defensive players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like his fellow Buckeyes teammates, linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, Downs probably doesn't need to compete at the combine while already locked in as a projected high first-round draft pick.

But Styles and Reese were among the top performers on Day 1 of the combine Thursday, and Downs will look to follow suit Friday.

The two-time unanimous first-team All-American and 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Downs had 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 12 passes defended and 3 forced fumbles over three college seasons.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Downs as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to the New York Jets.

Caleb Downs is going to transform someone's defense almost immediately. — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) February 26, 2026

2. Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kiper has Terrell slipping into the very back end of the first round of the draft at No. 32 to the Seattle Seahawks, but the Clemson standout will look to cement his first-round status or climb draft boards with his performance at the combine.

Terrell had 2 interceptions, an elite 21 passes defended and 8 forced fumbles over the last two seasons and was a third-team AP All-America selection.

He's the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Avieon Terrell is forging his own path beyond family ties 🤞 @colleenwolfe



2026 NFL Combine starts Feb. 26 on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1ZPXoweJlW — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2026

3. Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of the more intriguing defensive backs working out at the NFL combine Friday. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Casual football fans may not recognize the name as McNeil-Warren played his entire college career at Toledo, but he's generating substantial pre-draft buzz.

Kiper projects him as a late first-round pick and wrote this about the safety: "McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper right now, but I think he could have been a top-15 pick had he played for a Power 4 team. ... His tape shows real speed to the football, and he has five interceptions and12 forced fumbles over his four-year career."

McNeil-Warren totaled 207 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles over the last three seasons at Toledo.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren met with the Bears day one of the NFL Combine



Says the opportunity “means everything”👏 pic.twitter.com/VB9493bafh — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 26, 2026

4. Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After back-to-back 100-tackle seasons at Purdue, Thieneman stepped into a bigger spotlight in 2025 while starring at safety for Oregon and helping the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The 6-foot, 201-pound safety had 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions and 5 passes defended as a junior. He had 6 interceptions in his freshman season at Purdue.

He is projected as a likely first-round pick, but he can help solidify that standing with a strong showing Friday.

Dillon Thieneman is an absolute monster.



- Elite Coverage

- Elite Football IQ

- Elite coverage instincts

- Extreme Versatility

- Solid Run defender



Huge wingspan, good athlete, and an amazing leader. He can develop into an elite player.



Top 20 grade, #2 Safety in the class. pic.twitter.com/UKygHTkKli — Cam (@42Cyc) February 27, 2026

5. Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds speaks at the podium during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the defensive stars of Indiana's national championship team, Ponds was incredibly prolific during his collegiate career, but his size at 5-foot-9 is working against his draft stock.

The combine will be a chance for scouts and NFL talent evaluators to take a closer look at just how much they feel that matters for a player who had 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns) and 20 passes defended over the last two seasons for the Hoosiers.

Ponds is planning to skip the 40-yard dash at the combine and save that for his pro day at Indiana, but he's expected to take part in other testing and field drills.

D’Angelo Ponds on what he’ll be participating in at the NFL Combine:



“I'll be waiting to run my 40 at Pro Day, but I'll be doing everything else, the DB drills and things like that.”



Yesterday, Aiden Fisher said he won’t be doing many of the tests in Indy either, citing the… pic.twitter.com/2OWhpiuaYt — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) February 26, 2026

6. San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In terms of players who could really help their draft stock Friday at the combine, put Johnson high on that list.

Johnson had 4 interceptions and returned 2 of them for touchdowns this season for the Aztecs, and his elite athleticism will be on full display during testing and drills in Indianapolis. Johnson has a chance to challenge for the fastest 40-yard dash time on Friday.

Closely monitoring SDSU CB Chris Johnson today. With a strong performance, he could cement himself as a first-round pick.



He was the overall speed leader on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl, if you recall. I expect him to put together a nice showing today. https://t.co/KQs7Xrif62 pic.twitter.com/i4lFQJ5Sk8 — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) February 27, 2026

Entering the combine, Kiper ranks him the No. 7 cornerback prospect in this draft class.

7. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cisse doesn't have the raw stats to wow, totaling 65 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble over two seasons at NC State and one at South Carolina, but that's in part due to his stifling coverage minimizing targets his way.

Many draft gurus see the 6-foot, 189-pound Cisse as another defensive back with a ton to gain at the combine, and Kiper ranks him the No. 4 cornerback in this class.

It's DBs/TEs on-field workout day at the NFL combine. South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse is a name that sources believe could be a riser at the combine.



Keep an eye on his broad and vertical jumps.



More from our @On3 combine preview: https://t.co/czqwFjOS3l https://t.co/Pawe4dz4LS pic.twitter.com/O4h2snRjgc — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 27, 2026

8. Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Hood certainly doesn't lack confidence. He proclaimed himself "the best corner in the class, honestly" during his media session this week in Indianapolis.

That remains to be seen, but Hood will have a chance to show how he stacks up with his peers Friday.

Hood played at three schools the last three seasons, bouncing from Auburn to Colorado to Tennessee. Over the last two years, he totaled 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions (including one returned for a TD), 14 passes defended and a forced fumble.

Kiper ranks him the No. 5 cornerback in this draft class.

.@Vol_Football DB Colton Hood at the NFL Combine on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/89Vrtx1S5Z — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 26, 2026

9. TCU S Bud Clark

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) goes for a pass breakup during the Alamo Bowl vs. USC. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of stats, Clark had one of the most productive collegiate careers of any defensive back in this draft class.

He played parts of six seasons at TCU, taking advantage of the free 2020 Covid year and a redshirt season. Over the last four seasons, he really asserted himself with 15 interceptions, 21 passes defended, 201 tackles and 2 defensive TDs.

Clark may not have the raw speed to wow scouts, but his ball skills are elite, so it will be interesting to see what the combine does for his draft stock overall.

10. USC S Kamari Ramsey

USC safety Kamari Ramsey will work out at the NFL combine Friday. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Ramsey was considered the defensive leader for USC the last two seasons after previously starring at rival UCLA.

His raw stats aren't going to stand out so much -- his best season came in 2024 when he had 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 5 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles -- but he's a heady player with strong instincts for the ball.

How he's ultimately viewed as a draft prospect could hinge greatly on his performance at the combine.