Jon Gruden Makes Strong Prediction About 5-Foot-10 QB After NFL Combine

Jon Gruden recently shared his thoughts on one of the most debated prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The former Super Bowl-winning coach took to social media to praise Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia after a session for his film-study show QB Class. Gruden described the Heisman Trophy finalist as a grinder who is poised to shock the league.

The endorsement comes at a pivotal time for Pavia. His draft stock has seen significant volatility following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. While his collegiate production was elite, professional scouts remain divided on how his game translates to the next level.

Pavia led the Commodores to a 10-win season while accounting for 39 total touchdowns.

However, his physical profile and decision to skip athletic testing at the Combine have created a wide range of opinions among front offices. Gruden’s public support provides a counter-narrative to the height and speed concerns currently dominating the conversation.

Diego Pavia NFL Combine measurements, draft outlook

The primary discussion surrounding Pavia involves his official height. After being listed at 6-foot-0 by Vanderbilt, he measured 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds at the Combine. This height matches the shortest recorded quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, including Kyler Murray and Bryce Young.

Pavia did not participate in the 40-yard dash or jumping events in Indianapolis. He had previously made a public bet with Johnny Manziel regarding his speed, but chose to wait for his Pro Day to run.

This decision led some analysts to label him a Combine loser due to the lack of updated athletic data.

Wrapped up our first QB Class show of the year today with Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia!



This kid is a true grinder and will shock a lot of people! Stay tuned!! pic.twitter.com/O3NthjVNIf — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) March 3, 2026

On the field, Pavia showed flashes of the accuracy that helped him complete 70 percent of his passes last season. He looked comfortable on certain routes but struggled with consistency during the televised drills. Critics like NBC's Chris Simms noted that his throwing sessions were a mixed bag.

Despite the skepticism, Pavia remains confident in his processing speed and leadership. He told reporters at the combine that he views himself as a starting-caliber player.

Pavia will have his next chance to impress scouts during the Vanderbilt Pro Day on March 18. This event will be his primary opportunity to provide the 40-yard dash time and other drills he skipped in Indianapolis. A strong showing could solidify his position as a Day 3 selection.