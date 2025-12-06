Historic college football programs among major teams to accept bowl games

Fans are less than 24 hours away from the College Football Playoff bracket being revealed, but teams are already accepting bowl game invitations. On3's Brett McMurphy reported that several major Big Ten teams have accepted bowl game bids, making the projections much clearer.

Michigan is headed to the Citrus Bowl, while Penn State will play in the Pinstripe Bowl, per McMurphy. The Wolverines will play an SEC opponent in Orlando, while the Nittany Lions face an ACC opponent at Yankee Stadium.

Michigan in Citrus vs. SEC

Iowa in ReliaQuest vs. SEC

Nebraska in Las Vegas vs. former Pac-12

Illinois in Music City vs. SEC

Elsewhere, USC has accepted a trip to the Alamo Bowl where the Trojans are expected to play a Big 12 squad. Arizona State will face an ACC opponent in the Sun Bowl, while Utah squares off with a Big Ten team in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Iowa will play an SEC team in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, while Nebraska takes on a former Pac-12 school in Las Vegas.

Here's more details on the college football bowl teams that have been confirmed.

Tulane is expected to make the College Football Playoff

Tulane likely became the first team to unofficially punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff following the team's decisive win over North Texas in AAC title game. The Green Wave headed into the conference championship games as the highest-ranked Group of Six team, and Tulane is likely to hold this distinction in the bracket.

USC in Alamo Bowl vs. Big 12

Utah in Las Vegas Bowl vs. Big Ten

Arizona in Holiday Bowl vs. ACC

Arizona State in Sun Bowl vs. ACC

Tulane is projected to either be the No. 11 or No. 12 seed. If Duke wins the ACC Championship, Tulane could jump to the No. 11 seed.

Arizona is expected to play an ACC team in the Holiday Bowl, and Illinois heads to Nashville for the Music City Bowl against an SEC program. The majority of college football bowl game matchups are expected to become official on Sunday.