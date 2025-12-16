Former SEC quarterback enters college football transfer portal

The Texas State Bobcats completed the 2025 season with a 6‑6 record (3‑5 Sun Belt Conference) and secured bowl eligibility for a third straight season under head coach G.J. Kinne.

Texas State closed the regular season on a three‑game winning streak to clinch a berth in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl versus Rice on January 2.

The Bobcats’ offense was led by redshirt freshman QB Brad Jackson, whose breakout season included 3,050 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, plus 692 rushing yards and 16 rushing scores, earning him All-Sun Belt recognition.

Meanwhile, Texas State quarterback Holden Geriner, a former Auburn transfer and four‑star high school recruit, remained the backup, appearing in just one game.

On Tuesday, Geriner officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, marking the latest move in an already active offseason for FBS quarterbacks.

Texas State QB Holden Geriner is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Former Auburn transfer and four-star recruit.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/Ra1ouAcNOj — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

Geriner’s path to college football began at Benedictine Military School in Georgia, where he starred as a four‑star recruit, throwing for 3,377 yards and 36 touchdowns while leading his team to a state title and earning regional offensive player of the year honors in 2021.

He was the No. 14-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2022 class and committed to Auburn out of high school, but saw limited action over his three seasons with the Tigers.

Despite high expectations upon his transfer from Auburn, Geriner again saw limited snaps in 2025 and will now look for a clearer path to playing time elsewhere.

Auburn Tigers Quarterback Holden Geriner throws the ball during Auburn Football Pro Day at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Alabama. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Geriner’s transfer announcement arrives amid significant quarterback mobility across college football.

Notably, just one day earlier, veteran TJ Finley, known for stints at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky, Tulane, and Georgia State, re‑entered the portal seeking a rare seventh year of eligibility.

Across the sport, multiple QBs have also entered the portal in recent weeks, including Texas' Trey Owens, Oklahoma State's Zane Flores, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Florida's DJ Lagway, and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, among others.

For Texas State, Geriner’s exit solidifies Jackson’s standing as the quarterback of the future.

