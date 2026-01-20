$2.1 million QB named No. 2 quarterback in 2026 NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft will take place from April 23 to April 25 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

One of the most important discourses surrounding every NFL draft is about the franchises in need of quarterbacks and which quarterbacks they will select. The teams that need quarterbacks include, but are not limited to, the first three picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

As for which quarterbacks will be selected in the first round, the conversation becomes murkier. Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is virtually guaranteed to be a Las Vegas Raider at the No. 1 overall choice, but Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's decision to stay in college has made the teams searching for quarterbacks reevaluate their draft strategies.

Field Yates of ESPN released his top 25 NFL draft projections for 2026 on Friday. Yates noted that he originally included Moore as his No. 2 overall prospect in the projections, likely meaning the New York Jets were going to select him in that very spot.

With Moore's decision to stay in college, Yates slid Ty Simpson up to No. 2 in his top five quarterback projections for the 2026 NFL draft. While he is the No. 2 quarterback in the projections, Simpson is not one of Yates' top 25 prospects in the class.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder arrived in Tuscaloosa as a member of Nick Saban's 2022 recruiting class. He appeared in Alabama's games against Utah State, Vanderbilt and Austin Peay, completing four of five pass attempts for 35 yards.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against the South Florida Bulls | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Simpson primarily backed up Jalen Milroe in 2023, although he split starting reps in the Crimson Tide's game at South Florida on Sept. 16, 2023. In total, Simpson completed 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards while rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances. Saban announced his retirement that season, but Simpson stayed with the Crimson Tide despite the change.

2024 was another season in which Simpson backed up Milroe. He appeared in six blowout games that season, completing 14 of 25 pass attempts for 167 yards to go with another 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Simpson passed for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season as the Crimson Tide's starter. Alabama reached its first SEC Championship game and College Football Playoff appearance since 2023 with Simpson at quarterback. He tied with Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss for All-SEC Second Team distinction at quarterback.