$2.6 million QB announces official return to major college football program

A realignment of quarterbacks is set to overtake college football in 2026.

As the portal draws closer to opening, more and more quarterbacks have made the decision to scour the college football landscape for greener grass. Some notable quarterbacks who have decided to find new homes include Sam Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby, Josh Hoover and DJ Lagway.

One quarterback that will not take part in the shuffling of quarterbacks in 2026 is South Carolina signal-caller LaNorris Sellers. He announced his decision to return to the Gamecocks on Monday.

LaNorris Sellers has officially announced his return to South Carolina pic.twitter.com/Oie98kIUKt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 22, 2025

"I believe in this staff. I believe in this locker room," Sellers said in the announcement. "I believe in this state, this team and this place. 2026 isn't about coming back; it's about finishing. It's about doing it louder, stronger and together."

Despite numerous rumblings of a future departure, Sellers will return for his third season as a starter for Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks' starter is valued at around $2.6 million in NIL compensation per On3 and has earned a reputation as one of the most capable dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder arrived at South Carolina in 2023 and redshirted. He appeared in three games with the Gamecocks that season, passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns against Furman and running for a 36-yard touchdown against Furman.

Sellers took the reins as the starter in 2024. He guided the Gamecocks to a nine-win season and a Citrus Bowl appearance, throwing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for another 674 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sellers' heroics in 2024 earned him multiple postseason honors. The SEC named him its Freshman of the Year and to the All-SEC third team and SEC All-Freshman team. The Football Writers Association of America named Sellers its National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

South Carolina fell from 9 wins in 2024 to 4 in 2025. Sellers passed for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for another 270 yards and five touchdowns.

While Sellers will not be flocking to the transfer portal, the aforementioned quarterbacks will officially enter the portal on Jan. 2, 2026. The portal will remain open for the following two weeks.