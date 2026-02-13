Greg McElroy Names Major SEC Program That Could Upset Anyone In 2026

The upcoming college football season often reveals a program that defies early expectations by transforming from a middle-of-the-pack competitor into a genuine threat to the elite. Identifying these candidates requires looking beyond simple win-loss records from previous years to find specific indicators of growth and stability.

One particular school in the Southeastern Conference is currently drawing attention as a potential disruptor capable of ruining the championship aspirations of more traditional powerhouses.

External analysts are pointing toward a specific set of circumstances that could allow this team to navigate one of the most difficult paths in the sport. The combination of a highly talented quarterback entering a pivotal year and a strategic shift in offensive philosophy suggests a significant jump in production is on the horizon. While the schedule is packed with top-tier opponents, the new postseason format provides a unique opportunity for a battle-tested group to make a deep run without needing a flawless record.

The program has spent the recent months addressing the vulnerabilities that led to several narrow defeats during a disappointing four-win campaign. By overhauling the coaching staff and successfully convincing premier NFL prospects to remain on campus, the leadership has signaled a clear intent to return to national relevance.

The focus now shifts to how these new pieces will mesh when the lights get brightest against the heavyweights of the SEC.

Greg McElroy names South Carolina as 2026 sleeper

During a recent episode of his Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy identified the South Carolina Gamecocks as a program with the potential to act as a spoiler. He emphasized that the roster includes a critical component for success: a returning quarterback with high potential.

"Now, South Carolina is a sleeper because they have the single most important ingredient for an incredible run, and that's a returning high-ceiling quarterback. LaNorris Sellers is back for 2026," McElroy noted.

The analyst expressed optimism about Shane Beamer's coaching adjustments, particularly the hiring of Kendal Briles to lead the offense. McElroy believes this move establishes a clear identity for the team.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is looking to make the leap into the College Football Playoff entering his sixth season leading the Gamecocks. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"South Carolina goes out, they hire Kendall Briles as their offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. That's an identity move because Briles's offense is designed to put a lot of stress on defenders by utilizing tempo and spacing and conflict plays and putting linebackers and safeties into pick-your-poison situations," he explained.

Despite a grueling slate of games against Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson, McElroy argues that the expanded playoff structure works in the favor of the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart (6) will be looking to improve upon his 2025 season, where he collected just 4.5 sacks. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

He recalled how the team previously excelled in close contests and suggested that unlocking Sellers' potential could make them a dangerous draw in a bracket. "If the offense becomes more consistent, South Carolina is the kind of team that can upset anyone. And in a playoff bracket, the 'can upset anyone' type of team is not a very fun draw," McElroy said.

The Gamecocks will host the Kent State Golden Flashes to begin the 2026 season at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5.

