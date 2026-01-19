$2 billion SEC powerhouse becomes college football's most valuable team

Big-time money has certainly found a home in college football. Anybody doubting it should ask Ryan Brewer, a professor at Indiana University-Columbus who prepares a valuation of the top college football programs in the nation. Brewer attempts to consider a variety of economic factors and provide a value at which a college football team could be bought and sold on the open market. Brewer found that team valuations have jumped 46% across FBS football from a season ago.

Brewer's 2026 edition features a new team atop the survey, and a value crossing the $2 billion threshold. Despite a season in which Indiana and Miami will face of for the national championship, neither of those teams can approach Brewer's college football valuation leader. In fact, his leader missed the College Football Playoff entirely.





The new No. 1 valued college football team

It wasn't a memorable season on the field for Texas, but according to Brewer's methodology, the Longhorns, at a value of $2.2 billion, lead college football programs as the most valuable. The Longhorns overcame Ohio State, who led Brewer's 2025 edition of valuations at a value of just under $2 billion ($1.957 billion). Texas had been second in those rankings ($1.897 billion), but saw an impressive jump in 2026.

Recent valuation history

Meanwhile, Ohio State dipped to third at around $1.5 billion, with Texas A&M jumping up to second at $1.6 billion. Reports indicate that Miami's valuation was listed at around $800 million, with Indiana coming in around $650 million, less than a third of Texas's value.

Texas's troubles

Texas saw an impressive jump despite a season with three losses. The Longhorns opened the season ranked No. 1, but fell in Week 1 to Ohio State 14-7. An early October loss to Florida likely eliminated the Longhorns from legitimate College Football Playoff contention, particularly after a 35-10 loss to Georgia in November.

Texas also saw QB Arch Manning struggle, going from a pre-season Heisman Trophy favorite to a post-season afterthought. Manning endured some brutal games, like an 11-for-25 day for 114 yards against UTEP or a 12-for-27 game for 132 yards against Kentucky.

Still, Texas's financial health remains robust, despite a disappointing season. The SEC's massive television contract and Texas's own media rights deals doubtlessly boost the Longhorns' stock immensely. College football remains an immensely lucractive business and in light of Brewer's 46% overall growth in FBS valuation, Texas may soon find itself seeking off another school in the race to become the first $3 billion valued program.