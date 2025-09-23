2025 college football receiving leaders after Week 4
College football's top pass catchers have been busy in 2025. After a month worth of the season, power conference stars and unknowns alike are posting massive receiving numbers. Here's a rundown on the receiving yardage leaders so far-- and note that some of these players have racked up these numbers in just three games.
10. Ian Strong, Rutgers (24 catches, 367 yards, 2 TDs)
Chas Nimrod of South Florida actually tied Ian in yardage, but since Ian has played one less game this year, he gets the final spot. Ian missed Week 3 due to injury, but in the three games he has played, he has at least seven catches and at least 100 yards in each.
9. Beau Sparks, Texas State (28 catches, 370 yards, 5 TDs)
Once a player at Utah Tech, Sparks is another one of those "Huh" moments on the list. The 5'11" junior has caught at least five passes in each game and caught four touchdowns in Week 1.
8. Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (19 catches, 377 yards, 5 TDs)
Cooper had to follow a 207-yard, 4-TD game in Week 3, but was solid against Illinois with 78 yards and another touchdown. The 6' junior has become a key part of Indiana's high-octane attack.
7. Danny Scudero, San Jose State (22 catches, 379 yards, 1 TD)
A transfer from Sacramento State, the 5'9" Scudero might not be a national name, but with a bye week in the Week 3 slot, he's put up these numbers in just three games.
6. Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (24 catches, 389 yards, 5 TDs)
Clemson is struggling, but Wesco isn't. He had 79 yards and two scores in the loss to Syracuse. He's picked up where left off late in 2024.
5. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (25 catches, 426 yards, 6 TDs)
A former Tulane target, Brazzell has showed out in 2025. In Week 4, he caught a touchdown for the Vols for the third straight week. His performance in Week 3 against Georgia will make him a wealthy man at the professional level.
4. Makai Lemon, USC (24 catches, 438 yards, 3 TDs)
A junior pass catcher who had a solid 2024 season with 52 grabs for 764 yards, Lemon has filled the shoes of some departing transfers with a couple of 125+ yard games already.
3. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (20 catches, 443 yards, 4 TDs)
How good has Craver been? Good enough that these numbers are still this good while he's played a game less than most player on this list. A month into the season, Craver looks like he can go toe-to-toe with Jeremiah Smith for the nation's top receiver. He also makes A&M a CFP contender.
2. Skyler Bell, UConn (36 catches, 445 yards, 3 TDs)
Bell transferred over from Wisconsin, where he's missing some miserable times. Instead, he's become a standout with the Huskies, catching 50 passes last year and hitting 92 or more yards in each game so far in 2025.
1. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (28 catches, 456 yards, 3 TDs)
Hendricks caught 40 passes last year, but didn't really do anything to suggest this performance. He has three 100+ yard games and three games with touchdowns.