2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 2
After Week 2 of the college football season, the sport's top rushers are racking up the yards. Here's a quick rundown of the top 10 rushes in FBS football (note that the criteria is based on rushing yards per game, lest players who have played a third game be given an unfair advantage).
10. Lincoln Pare, Texas State (33 carries, 238 yards, 2 TDs)
Pare is playing his fifth season at Texas State and has risen to a new level in 2025. After a massive week 1 against Eastern Michigan, Pare had 71 yards and a score on 21 carries against Texas-San Antonio.
9. LJ Martin, BYU (26 carries, 241 yards)
Martin has added up over 1,200 yards in the last two years at BYU. He's topped 100 yards in both games this year, with 18 carries for 110 yards against Stanford.
8. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss (44 carries, 246 yards, 4 TDs)
Lacy transferred over from Missouri, where he saw little time last year. He has topped 100 yards and scored in each game for the Rebels so far, with 138 yards on 28 carries against Kentucky in Week 2.
7. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska (39 carries, 248 yards, 2 TDs)
Johnson amassed just over 1,000 yards between the last two seasons at Nebraska. This year, he has surpassed the 100 yard mark in each game. He needed just 14 carries to rack up 140 yards and two scores last week against Akron.
6. Tae Meadows, Troy (39 carries, 262 yards, 1 TD)
Meadows had just four carries in his last two seasons combined. This year, he had a massive Week 1 over Nicholls State. In week 2, he has 76 yards on 16 carries against Clemson.
5. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (46 carries, 270 yards, 2 TDs)
Cook is a transfer from TCU, where he had 460 yards and nine scores last year. Cook took over the Week 2 win over Liberty, rushing for 195 yards and two scores on 29 carries.
4. Justice Haynes, Michigan (35 carries, 284 yards, 4 TDs)
Haynes played two seasons at Alabama, running for 448 yards and seven TDs in 2024. After a pair of 125+ yard games with a score in each, Haynes is rolling in 2025. In Michigan's loss to Oklahoma, Haynes had 125 yards and a score in 19 carries.
3. Jonah Coleman, Washington (39 carries, 288 yards, 7 TDs)
Coleman had 871 yards at Arizona in 2023. Last season at Washington, he racked up 1,053 yards and 10 scores. Coleman has topped 110 yards with multiple scores in each game this year, and his seven rushing TDs leads the nation. Last week, Coleman had 15 carries for 111 yards and five touchdowns.
2. Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State (47 carries, 305 yards, 1 TD)
Dubinion is a transfer from Arkansas. He didn't top 335 yards in any of three seasons, but has nearly topped it already in 2025. In a game last week against FCS Lindenwood, he had 194 yards on 25 carries.
1. Robert Henry Jr., Texas-San Antonio (33 carries, 336 yards, 4 TDs)
Henry had nearly 1,300 yards in the last two seasons at UTSA. He might reach that mark in this year. Henry had 159 yards and two scores on 17 carries against Texas State. That's his second 150+ yard game in two weeks.