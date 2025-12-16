Eight biggest snubs from AP college football All-American Team

The 2025 college football season is close to reaching a conclusion.

One end-of-season activity to go along with postseason play is the announcement of the AP All-America team. The members of the team were unveiled on Monday.

The most important question about the All-America team always centers on who got snubbed. Below are the top eight snubs from the 2025 AP All-America team.

P Bryan Hansen, Colorado State

Colorado State Rams kicker Bryan Hansen (83) punts the ball away in the third quarter against the UNLV Rebels at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Brett Thorson has been a clutch punter for Georgia, but a national championship-caliber football program generally does not want to boast about one of the punters in college football.

That is precisely why 2-10 Colorado State should have had Bryan Hansen on the AP All-America third team. Hansen's 47.9 yards per punt is the third highest nationally, and the 44.2 net yards is the highest nationally.

DE Nathan Voorhis, Ball State

The No. 1, No. 2, No. 4(s) and No. 6 sack leaders in the country all made the AP All-America team. Nathan Voorhis finished with the third-most sacks in FBS at 12 and was left off.

The voters probably referenced Cashius Howell's six pass deflections as a reason to include him over Voorhis. The 49 tackles for Voorhis were more than what David Bailey (43), John Henry Daley (48) and Howell (29) finished with, and all of them made the team.

WR Camden Brown, Georgia Southern

Finishing No. 1 in receiving touchdowns with 14 was not enough for Camden Brown to earn AP All-America distinction.

Brown's 1,049 receiving yards rank No. 12 nationally, and only nine wide receivers can make the team. But Malachi Toney had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards and half the touchdowns and found his way onto the AP All-America second team.

S Ricardo Jones, Clemson

Clemson cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) scores on an interception against South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Clemson had a defensive back selected to the AP All-America team in Avieon Terrell. Safety Ricardo Jones' six interceptions were the second most in the country, but he did not make the team.

Jones missed a handful of games for the Tigers due to injury, which limited his production to 35 tackles. But every other player with six or more interceptions made the AP All-America team.

RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

While the performance is impressive, 1,236 rush yards for Caleb Hawkins is a lower total than every other running back on the 2025 AP All-America team.

However, 23 rushing touchdowns is the most by any running back in the country. Kewan Lacy finished ninth in the country in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 20, yet he was selected ahead of Hawkins.

RB LJ Martin, BYU

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium.

Perhaps LJ Martin was left off the AP-All America team because 1,305 yards on 236 carries is less efficient than most of the selected running backs. But the mark is still more efficient than the 258 carries for 1,279 yards compiled by AP All-America second teamer Kewan Lacy.

Every Power Four running back to finish top 10 in rushing yards nationally was selected to the team except for Martin.

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Maybe the voters passed on Chambliss because Austin Simmons was the Rebels' starting quarterback against Georgia State and Kentucky.

Ole Miss' lowest output in an SEC game was 24 points against LSU. Chambliss threw for fewer than 250 yards in just one of his 10 starts for the Rebels while totaling 18 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium.

Drew Mestemaker's omission is the most puzzling of all the notable omissions. His 4,129 passing yards are the most in FBS by almost 500 yards.

Only Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (33) has thrown for more touchdown passes on the season than Mestemaker's 31.