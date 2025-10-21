2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 8
Week 8 saw some massive shifts in the college football rushing leaders. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love joined the party and Jacksonville State's Cameron Cook has positioned himself to crack the 1,000 yard barrier in Week 9. Here's a rundown of college football's top rushers.
9. Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State (705 yards, 4 TDs)
Dubinion tied for ninth place, but is in jeopardy of falling off the list. He had just 38 yards in Week 8 against Coastal Carolina. After opening with 95+ yards in each of his first five games, Dubinion had just 94 yards in the last two games combined.
9. Justice Haynes, Michigan (705 yards, 8 TDs)
Haynes is falling from the list because he missed Week 8 due to injury. His 7.42 yards per carry is elite, and he's looking to return this week.
8. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska (713 yards, 7 TDs)
Johnson had a season-low 63 yards in a disappointing loss to Minnesota. It's probably not a coincedence that Nebraska has lost his two lowest rushing yardage performances of the season.
7. Liam Szarka, Air Force (725 yards, 9 TDs)
A week ago, Navy QB Blake Horvath was on the list. He's gone, but Szarka is a fellow service academy QB and is on a rushing tear. He now has five straight 100 yard rushing games, with 141 yards and a TD in a win over Wyoming in Week 8. He has also passed for 1,058 yards and eight TDs.
6. Hollywood Smothers, NC State (739 yards, 5 TDs)
Smothers had an off week for Week 8, but remains on the list. He has four games with 123+ rushing yards on the season.
5. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (758 yards, 9 TDs)
Love had a slow start to his season, but has made up for lost time. Last week, he tore apart USC for 228 yards on 24 carries. Love's 6.1 yards per carry on the season attest to his effectiveness as a runner.
4. LJ Martin, BYU (774 yards, 4 TDs)
Martin stayed hot, with 122 yards in a win over Utah. That's five 100+ yard games on the season. His effective and demanding grind (51 carries in last two games combined) keeps BYU on the list of college football unbeatens.
3. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (840 yards, 11 TDs)
The SEC is catching up with Hardy. After five straight 100+ yard games to open the year, Alabama held him to 52 yards and Auburn held him to 58 more. He's still second in the nation in touchdowns and has the fourth most carries (139).
2. Robert Henry, Jr., Texas-San Antonio (868 yards, 9 TDs)
Henry had been in a bit of a slump, but rebounded with 138 yards and a score in just 12 carries against North Texas. That's his fifth 100+ yard game and his 8.35 yards per carry is best nationally among players with 35 or more rushing attempts.
1. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (949 yards, 10 TDs)
Cam Cook had a relatively quiet game for him-- which emphasizes how brilliant he's been in 2025. Cook had just 117 yards on an 18 carries that's a low since Week 1 for him. He has five 117+ yard games and has had 21 or more carries five times. He's a throwback and Jacksonville State will keep riding out the yards with Cook.