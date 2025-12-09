Kirk Herbstreit sends message on Heisman finalist days before announcement: Exclusive

The college football world is anxiously waiting to see who will be the next Heisman Trophy winner. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia are among the Heisman Trophy favorites.

During an exclusive media session at Raising Cane's, Kirk Herbstreit discussed his admiration for Pavia and the way he plays quarterback.

"I think Diego Pavia, the thing that has always stood out to me is two things," Herbstreit explained on Tuesday. "His heart, the way he is determined to play this game and find a way to win.

"I love quarterbacks that no matter how much time is on the clock (say) 'Just give me the ball, give me a chance to win the game.' And they're going to find a way to win the game.' And then the other thing is, he's got a chip on his shoulder."

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy over Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia

Unlike Pavia, Mendoza got one more data point to add to the Heisman race as Indiana upset Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. Mendoza is now a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at -1000, per DraftKings.

Kirk Herbstreit shows love to @diegopavia02: “I love QBs that no matter how much time is on the clock (say) 'Just give me the ball, give me a chance to win the game.'And they're going to find a way to win the game.' …He’s got a chip on his shoulder." #AnchorDown #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/ngIDM9Ey8I — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) December 9, 2025

Pavia is a distant second in the odds at +600. It will be interesting to see if Heisman voters factor in how Pavia has helped transform Vanderbilt into an SEC contender. So much so that Vandy was able to flip the No. 1 quarterback in the country Jared Curtis from Georgia to stay in Nashville and follow in Pavia's footsteps in 2026.

Kirk Herbstreit on admiring Diego Pavia: 'His passion, his belief, and that chip on his shoulder'

Pavia faces stiff competition as Mendoza also helped transform Indiana. One of the reasons Pavia had success at Vanderbilt is the "chip on his shoulder," Herbstreit noted.

"I remember him telling me, he went to the coin flip against Alabama last year," Herbstreit added. "Alabama was kind of looking (at Pavia like) look at this (guy). .. And he was just kind of, if you watched that show, he was kind of like, oh really?

"He took that personally that they were disrespecting him and his team and he ended up beating them (by) playing with a chip on his shoulder. So, his passion, his belief, and that chip on his shoulder, all those things I love in my quarterback."