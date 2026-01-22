In a USA Today mock draft written by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, David Bailey sees his most bullish draft projection. The pass rusher from Texas Tech has been an early favorite amongst fans clamoring for defensive help. His combination of a strong first step, bend, and production in the backfield has created a wide range of outcomes in a still blurry draft picture. Is this selection reasonable?

Bailey’s Peak

At this point, Bailey being selected as high as number two overall wouldn’t be entirely shocking. In a draft lacking true first round players at valuable positions, an edge player with 14.5 sacks in 2025 is intriguing. Right now there are a couple tackles, receivers, and edge players that Arizona or the New York Jets would consider the top non-quarterbacks in this draft. The first step to Bailey getting drafted this highly is one of those teams considering defensive end a need.

The second part is a little more difficult for Bailey to accomplish, but an excellent pre-draft process could do it. He’s battling with Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain for the top edge player projection in this draft class. All three produced highly and led dominant defenses in 2025. Bailey has a more natural play style for an edge player with the versatility to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. If a team doesn’t buy Bain’s build or that Reese is a full time edge player, then Bailey could become the default top defensive end.

Bailey’s Floor

Texas Tech's David Bailey prepares to rush off the edge vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think the reason why a top three selection of Bailey is a little jarring is the rapidly evolving bottom of the first round. It seems there are a number of players at other positions that could still be considered over Bailey. When you start going down the list of teams that need an edge player, it becomes obvious that Bailey will get drafted within the top half of the first round.

Inside the first round I count 11 teams that have a need at edge. The Buccaneers at 15 seem like the furthest Bailey would fall in the unique scenario where other positions are prioritized. Even before the Buccaneers, the Ravens, Bengals, and Cowboys would all be lauded for securing Bailey with a top pick.

Projection

Bailey’s stock is no doubt rising after his dominant Orange Bowl performance. Currently in our latest draft, Bailey is mocked tenth overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. That seems like a highly possible spot, but many are also pinning the Commanders as a popular destination with the 7th pick.