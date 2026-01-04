The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff lived up to the hype. We saw multiple high-level talents competing on college football’s biggest stages. From a 2026 NFL Draft perspective, these players stood out.

QB-Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss’ superb Sugar Bowl performance against Georgia was driven by his ability to extend plays against an athletic Bulldogs front seven. Though he is undersized and lacks prototypical NFL starter tools, Chambliss has a massive opportunity in the coming weeks. Leading Ole Miss to a national championship could launch his draft stock into potential Day 1 discussions and starter-oriented development.

QB-Fernando Mendoza

It would be difficult for Mendoza to play better than he did on Thursday. Even under duress at times due to Alabama’s pass rush, Mendoza remained cool, calm, and collected all afternoon. He delivered with timing an excellent ball placement when given time in the pocket, and extended multiple drives with timely scrambles. He is playing like the best player in college football right now.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hugs Greg Campbell on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OT-Francis Mauigoa

What has stood out about Mauigoa through two College Football Playoff games is his impact in the run game. Mark Fletcher Jr. has been the Hurricanes’ offensive engine during their run to the Fiesta Bowl, and that trend continued against a talented Ohio State defense. Mauigoa has thrived at sealing off inside run lanes from edge defenders.

EDGE-David Bailey

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker David Bailey (31) react after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bailey and the Texas Tech defense were relentless in the Orange Bowl. This pass-rush unit kept the Red Raiders in the game until late, despite an offense that struggled to produce. Bailey showed some impressive power against tackles with NFL-caliber tools. It’s the type of performance that will make NFL teams more comfortable starting a smaller edge defender early in his career.

EDGE-Rueben Bain

The refined pass-rush toolset Bain brings to the table was on full display against the Buckeyes. Miami gave Julian Sayin fits all night, and Bain was often the first to generate pressure on numerous key passing downs. He consistently found ways to win with speed, bend, and both inside and outside moves against Ohio State’s tackles.

CB-Keionte Scott

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott also created plays as a pass rusher against Ohio State, but his command of the nickel position stood out. The versatility to impact the game both around the ball and on the perimeter is incredibly valuable. Scott’s instincts led to a pick-six on a screen pass that won the game for Miami. As the value of nickel defenders continues to rise, Scott’s draft stock will follow.