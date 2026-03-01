$27.4 Million College Football Head Coach Among Big Ten's Top Spenders Amid Hot Seat Rumors

There's no question that roster assembly has become an expensive process across college football. With programs reportedly eclipsing the $40 million mark on transfer portal expenditures, the big dogs of the sport can write the big checks-- and do. It's also far from surprising that the Big Ten has some significant spenders.

The league has claimed the last three CFP titles with three different schools. While the league (particulary in heavy hitters like Ohio State and Penn State) has been busy recruiting freshmen, there's plenty of time and money expended in the transfer portal-- even in some surprising places.

The Big Ten's Surprise Big Spender

The 5 Biggest Transfer Portal Spenders in the Big Ten, according to a Pete Nakos report on conversations with college football general managers. pic.twitter.com/a1e0Z7Saa5 — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 27, 2026

In a recent discussion of portal spending from Rivals, Pete Nakos named five Big Ten teams that were among the biggest spenders in the transfer portal. Yes, those three most recent champions (Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan) were all on the list. Also, despite (or maybe because of) a recent coaching change, traditional power Penn State has also been busy in writing checks. But the fifth name on the list-- Wisconsin and Luke Fickell-- might be a surprise.

Nakos noted that one ACC general manager told him that "Wisconsin surprised some people." Nakos says the GM told him that several players that his school recruited were told by Wisconsin that the school would outpay other schools.

Luke Fickell's Troubles

Badger coach Luke Fickell is one coach consistently mentioned as a hot-seat candidate. In fact, his reported $27.4 million buyout might be the best reason he's still the Wisconsin coach. He obtained the Wisconsin head coaching job after going 57-18 at Cincinnati. But with the Badgers, it has been a grind. Fickell is just 17-21 and has struggled through a pair of losing seasons in a row. Fickell is just 10-17 in Big Ten play and given the proud tradition at Wisconsin, it's safe to say his performance hasn't endeared him to the Badger faithful.

Rivals ranked Wisconsin as the 15th best portal class in the nation. The Badgers lost 23 players to the portal but added 33 more. Rivals projected the Badgers to both gain and lose one four-star player in the portal. The addition is former Iowa State running back Abu Sama. The Badgers were 16th in the Big Ten in rushing yards last year and their 3.31 yards per carry was dead last in the league. Sama rushed for 732 yards and five scores for Iowa State while splitting time.

Wisconsin's 56 players in and out combined is the third most in the Big Ten. The only two programs that had more player movement had head coaching changes-- UCLA and Penn State. Fickell's seat may be hot, but his school has emerged as one team willing to do everything it can to bring him talent.