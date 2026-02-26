Top 10 College Football Programs With the Most 2026 NFL Combine Invitees

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis with drills, testing and field work starting Thursday at 3 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium and televised on NFL Network.

First up are the defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on Saturday and offensive linemen on Sunday.

A total of 319 players were invited to the combine to meet with and work out for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

Here are the 10 schools that sent the most prospects to Indianapolis.

1. Texas A&M (13)

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is one of 13 Aggies invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fresh off their College Football Playoff breakthrough, the Aggies led all programs nationally with 13 players invited to the combine.

Given that, it's no surprise they were one of the best teams in the country in 2025 while going 11-2.

These are the Aggies invited to Indy: WR KC Concepcion, RB Le'Veon Moss, OLs Trey Zuhn III, Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, TE Nate Boerkircher, DE Cashius Howell, DTs Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, LBs Taurean York and Scooby Williams and CB Will Lee.

Howell, a first-team AP All-America selection who had 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this past season, is already facing questions about his arm length after measuring in at the combine.

At 30 7/8" and 30 1/4" arm length, Rueben Bain and Cashius Howell would have the shortest arms for an EDGE rusher drafted in the first round since at least 1999. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 26, 2026

2. Alabama (12)

Alabama QB Ty Simpson faces a pivotal week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as he looks to solidify his draft stock. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide, as usual, are well represented at the combine with 12 invitees:

QB Ty Simpson, RB Jam Miller, WR Germie Bernard, TE Josh Cuevas, OLs Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts, DT Tim Keenan III, EDGE LT Overton, LBs Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson and CB Domani Jackson.

Simpson is one of the most intriguing players at the combine this week as he has a chance to solidify himself as the No. 2 quarterback in this draft class behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

Simpson, who reportedly had to regain significant weight over the last couple of months after a health issue, is expected to throw for scouts and do on-field drills.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson weighed in the 190s ahead of the Rose Bowl due to a "severe case" of gastritis, per NFL Network's @TomPelissero.



Simpson is back up to 215 pounds as he heads to Indianapolis, where he will throw at the NFL Combine.



🔗 https://t.co/aHCL2biddN pic.twitter.com/Tq6vetK7Ty — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) February 23, 2026

T3. Ohio State (11)

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of 11 Buckeyes invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some NFL mock drafts project four Ohio State stars going in the top half of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with LB Arvell Reese, WR Carnell Tate, S Caleb Downs and LB Sonny Styles.

The Buckeyes also have a depth of draft prospects and are tied for the third-most combine invites this year overall with 11. That list includes:

RB CJ Donaldson Jr., Tate, TEs Will Kacmarek and Max Klare, DE Caden Curry, DT Kayden McDonald, Reese and Styles, Downs and CBs Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr.

One of the big questions surrounding Reese is whether he's an OLB/EDGE or an off-ball linebacker.

Arvell Reese plans to do both LB and EDGE drills this week.



A drill to watch will be the 3-cone. If he does poorly, may mean he’s more of an off-ball guy than on on-ball guy.



3-cone has a much higher correlation with success for EDGE than LB. pic.twitter.com/RPxQBjDGU1 — Sam Bruchhaus (@sambruchhaus) February 26, 2026

T3. LSU (11)

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

LSU didn't have the season it expected in 2025, ultimately costing former coach Brian Kelly his job and ushering in the Lane Kiffin Era.

The Tigers' 7-6 finish looks even more underwhelming when considering how many legitimate NFL draft prospects they had. LSU tied for the third-most combine invites with 11. That list includes:

QB Garrett Nussmeier, WRs Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton Jr. and Zavion Thomas, TE Bauer Sharp, DEs Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn, LB/EDGE Harold Perkins Jr., CB Mansoor Delane and S A.J. Haulcy.

Delane, a first-team AP All-America selection who had 2 interceptions and 11 passes defended, is the one Tiger widely projected as a first-round pick.

.@LSUfootball DB Mansoor Delane is preaching physicality at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/jjjZpDFSKq — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 26, 2026

Perkins, who had 56 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble, could push for the end of the first round. And Nussmeier is an intriguing prospect in a thin QB draft class after generating buzz at the Senior Bowl last month.

T5. Georgia (10)

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia is always well-represented at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that's no different this year as the Bulldogs are one of seven teams with double-digit invitees to Indianapolis. Here are their 10 representatives:

WRs Dillon Bell, Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young, TE Oscar Delp, OLs Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris, DT Christen Miller, LB CJ Allen, CB Daylen Everette and P Brett Thorson.

(Georgia DC) let (CJ Allen) run the show on the field…unless he had a specific situational call on the sheet...



Everything else, Allen did the calls...”



Can attest from us Dawgs, he’s smartest & most trusted since Nakobe Dean



He can’t buy his own beer yet either

🎥… https://t.co/I6orlNY82w pic.twitter.com/U11ajTc6hx — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 25, 2026

Allen and Freeling are widely projected as likely first-round draft picks while Miller and Branch are considered likely second-round selections.

Branch, who had 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs, could be one of the more intriguing players to watch at the combine with his elite speed and dynamic change-of-direction abilities. It would not be a surprise to see him boost his draft stock this week.

T5. Miami (10)

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is one of 10 Hurricanes taking part in the NFL Scouting Combine this week. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fresh off a run to the national championship game, Miami is another program with double-digit invitees to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here are the 10 Hurricanes expected in Indy:

QB Carson Beck, WR CJ Daniels, OLs Markel Bell, Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa, EDGEs Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, LB Wesley Bissainthe, CB Keionte Scott and S Jakobe Thomas.

Mauigoa, a first-team AP All-America selection, Bain (second-team AP All-America), and Mesidor are all projected first-round draft picks. Bain is not expected to participate in on-field drills at the combine, however.

Top 2026 NFL draft prospect Rueben Bain Jr. addresses arm length concerns at 2026 NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/81z9a9dAFB — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 25, 2026

T5. Oklahoma (10)

Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oklahoma is another College Football Playoff team with double-digit combine invitees. Here are the 10 Sooners expected in Indy this week:

WR Deion Burks, TE Jaren Kanak, OL Febechi Nwaiwu, DTs Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, EDGEs Marvin Jones Jr. and R Mason Thomas, LBs Kendal Daniels and Owen Heinecke and S Robert Spears-Jennings.

Thomas is considered the Sooners' best chance at landing a player in the first round of the draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projecting him at the end of the first round.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas on his smaller size for a pass rusher: "Mass times acceleration equals force" pic.twitter.com/fnowVcOCgM — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) February 25, 2026

Kanak, meanwhile, is an intriguing draft prospect as a converted linebacker who had 44 catches for 533 yards in his lone season as a primary tight end. The combine is a big showcase for him.

T8. Clemson, Florida, Indiana, Iowa and Penn State (9)

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are the invitees from the next five college programs on the list, including national champion Indiana, each sending nine players to Indianapolis.

Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik, RB Adam Randall, WR Antonio Williams, OL Blake Miller, DTs DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods, EDGE T.J. Parker, LB Wade Woodaz and CB Avieon Terrell

Florida: WR J.Michael Sturdivant, OLs Austin Barber and Jake Slaughter, DT Caleb Banks, EDGEs George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp, CB Devin Moore, P Tommy Doman Jr. and K Trey Smack

Indiana: QB Fernando Mendoza, RB Roman Hemby, WRs Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, TE Riley Nowakowski, OL Pat Coogan, LB Aiden Fisher, S Louis Moore and CB D'Angelo Ponds

Iowa: WR Kaden Wetjen, OLs Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones and Beau Stephens, EDGE Max Llewellyn, LB Karson Sharar, CB TJ Hall, S Xavier Nwankpa and K Drew Stevens

Penn State: QB Drew Allar, RBs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, TE Khalil Dinkins, OLs Olaivavega Ioane and Drew Shelton, EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, DT Zane Durant and S Zakee Wheatley