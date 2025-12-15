The vacancy at the University of Michigan has dominated the college football news cycle since the program parted ways with its head coach earlier this week. Speculation regarding who will take over the reins in Ann Arbor has run rampant as the school looks to stabilize its future. A prominent analyst weighed in on the search Sunday and identified one specific candidate as the ideal choice to lead the Wolverines forward.

During Sunday's episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, the host discussed the volatile situation and pinpointed a young offensive mind as the premier option. The analyst noted that while names like Kalen DeBoer have surfaced, this particular coach brings a unique energy that could revitalize the program. The discussion highlighted the candidate's ability to develop quarterbacks and galvanize a fan base.

While the coach in question has deep ties to his current university, the analyst argued that the Michigan opening is a tier-one job that is difficult to ignore. The search firm hired by the university continues to vet potential replacements as the program navigates the fallout from the firing of Sherrone Moore.

Josh Pate identifies Kenny Dillingham as top target

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is the name Pate circled as the best fit for the Wolverines. Pate referenced industry sources and suggested that Dillingham’s name has been a "pretty hot name in this coaching search."

The analyst explained that while Dillingham loves his alma mater, his skillset aligns perfectly with what Michigan needs right now. Pate said he would "pursue" Dillingham if he were running the search.

"I think Kenny Dillingham is a wonderful candidate for Michigan," Pate said. "I see what he's done in terms of quarterback development. I see what he's done in terms of lighting a fan base on fire. I love the energy."

Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is Josh Pate's top pick to be Michigan football's next head coach. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham has rapidly ascended the coaching ranks. The 35-year-old served as offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon before taking over at Arizona State. He led the program to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

Despite the speculation, Dillingham addressed the rumors following practice on Saturday. He confirmed that "Michigan has not contacted him whatsoever" and noted he has not spoken with anyone from the university. He also reiterated his love for the area, noting his parents and sister live just doors away.

Last season, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and head coach Kenny Dillingham made a run into the College Football Playoff. | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

"I think it's one of the best jobs in the country," Dillingham said regarding the Michigan opening. "It’s one of the best logos in the country."

Pate acknowledged Dillingham's strong connection to Tempe but emphasized the coach's elite qualities. He noted that Dillingham’s players "will go over a cliff for him" and praised the passion he brings to the sideline. Reports indicate Arizona State is currently working on a contract extension for Dillingham, who is set to make $6 million in 2026, and roughly $29 million over the life of his current deal.

Read more on College Football HQ