3,500-Yard QB Compared to Tom Brady Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza has been at the top of the draft boards for months. The Indiana quarterback just completed one of the most historic seasons in college football history, leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship.

During a recent appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay highlighted the unique traits that set Mendoza apart. McShay suggested that Mendoza's mental approach and preparation rival some of the most successful quarterbacks currently in the NFL ranks.

Mendoza finished his championship run with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while leading the nation in completion percentage at 72.0 percent. These elite efficiency marks have solidified his status as the consensus QB1 in a 2026 class where he remains the only signal-caller projected as a first-round lock.

Evaluating the Tom Brady comparison

The comparison to Tom Brady stems more from Mendoza’s psychological makeup than his physical attributes. During the interview, Joel Klatt asked McShay who he would take with one drive and the game on the line between Mendoza, Caleb Williams, and Cam Ward. McShay did not hesitate to choose the Indiana signal-caller.

McShay noted that Mendoza has a specific vibe similar to Brady, focusing on details that most young players overlook.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If you're in a classroom in high school and this kid's talking with his arm raised, he's annoying," McShay said. He explained that while that intensity might seem out of place in a social setting, it translates to elite performance on the field.

Klatt added that Mendoza often tells him he is just trying to be the best version of himself every day. While that sentiment can sound like a cliché, both analysts agreed that Mendoza’s commitment to that philosophy is genuine. This internal drive is what convinces scouts that he can handle the pressure of being a franchise centerpiece at the next level.

Mendoza's fit with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are locked-in on Mendoza. The soon-to-be pro has expressed a strong desire to learn under Brady, noting that such mentorship would be invaluable for his development. The connection between the two has become a major storyline for a Raiders franchise seeking long-term stability under center, a need that has been lacking since Derek Carr's departure.

The Raiders recently signed veteran Kirk Cousins, but that move is viewed as a bridge rather than a permanent solution. Bringing in Cousins would allow the rookie to develop behind a seasoned veteran while being mentored by Brady, the greatest winner in league history. This structure would mirror the successful transitions seen in other winning organizations.

Tom Brady attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nationally, the pairing makes sense for a team that needs a high-IQ player to navigate a competitive AFC West. Mendoza’s ability to process information quickly fits the offensive identity the Raiders are trying to establish. If he lands in Las Vegas, he will enter one of the most unique mentorship situations in NFL history.

Mendoza is almost certainly going to hear his name called first during the 2026 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.