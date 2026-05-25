Joel Klatt Reveals SEC Powerhouse's Biggest Flaw Ahead of 2026 Season

Having elite playmakers can move a good offense to a great offense.

When an offense lacks playmakers, it makes it that much harder for an offensive coordinator to scheme up near-perfect plays. It also makes it harder for a quarterback. He almost has to throw a perfect pass because if he doesn't, the likelihood that the player goes up and makes a competitive play is low.

The Georgia Bulldogs have experienced this over the last few seasons. In 2024, Carson Beck could have thrown a perfect pass and coordinator Mike Bobo could have called the perfect play, but that didn't mean the playmaker was going to come down with the catch.

The Bulldogs led the nation with 36 drops. This was a major reason the offense and Beck didn't look like their 2023 form, where they ranked No. 5 in total offense.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Landon Roldan (8) catches the ball. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In 2025, the team didn't struggle as much with drops; they struggled to get players to step up and make big plays. Zachariah Branch was supposed to bring that to Athens. For the most part, he did, catching 81 passes for 811 yards and six scores.

After him, there wasn't much production. The second leading receiver was Colbie Young at just 358 yards and one score in just eight games. Young and Branch were the only two over 300 yards last season.

On the "Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," the Fox Sports analyst said that he feels that the lack of playmakers is still the biggest question mark for the Bulldogs this season.

"The problem with Georgia the last couple of years, at least in my estimation, has been a lack of playmakers on the outside," Klatt said. "It killed Carson Beck two years ago. So many drops. They led the country in drops on the outside. Last year, they didn't have a big play threat. And so, can you go and win a shootout? I don't know if they can."

The issue for Georgia is that Branch and Young are off to the NFL. So, they have to rely on returners in London Humphreys and Sacovie White-Helton. They totaled a combined 346 yards last season. But Georgia did add Georgia Tech transfer, Isiah Canion. He had 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns, for a run-centric offense.

If one or multiple of those players can take a step forward and give Georgia the playmaker they so desperately need, then it could be another good season in Athens. But this time ended with a national championship for the first time since 2022.