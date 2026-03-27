3,500-Yard QB Leaves Scouts Impressed Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson delivered a strong performance during his pro day on Wednesday. The session in Tuscaloosa was a key opportunity for him to prove his health and arm talent to professional evaluators.

Scouts observed Simpson complete 50 of 55 passes during the forty-minute workout. He chose to throw difficult passes to demonstrate his ability to handle a complex NFL-style passing tree rather than using a safe script.

This performance comes at a time when Simpson is rising rapidly in mock drafts. He is now widely viewed as a potential first-round selection and a significant riser in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Ty Simpson's pro day performance creates intrigue for quarterback-needy NFL teams

The national conversation surrounding the 2026 quarterback class is currently dominated by Simpson's comparison to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. However, Simpson is making a case to be the top passer selected. While Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, Simpson offers a high-ceiling alternative for teams seeking a franchise leader with elite arm strength.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have reportedly shown interest in Simpson. The New York Jets have also scheduled a private workout with him, signaling that his draft stock is firming up in the top half of the first round. The Jets hold two first-round picks, which adds another layer of intrigue to Simpson's landing spot.

The primary concern for NFL front offices remains his limited starting experience. Simpson has only started 15 games in his college career. Despite this, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. His production late in the year suffered due to a bout with gastritis that dropped his weight below 200 pounds, but he appeared fully recovered at his workout on Wednesday.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands off the ball during the 112th annual Rose Bowl. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 23-year-old signal-caller weighed in at 211 pounds during the workout and looked physically restored.

"I feel great," Simpson said. "Just getting back to normal. I feel healthy as an ox." He also addressed the questions about his leadership, stating that he views himself as a "program-changing" player who makes those around him better.

The timing of the Alabama pro day created a scheduling conflict for some NFL executives. Since Ohio State held its pro day on the same afternoon, many head coaches and general managers were absent from Tuscaloosa. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was the only GM in attendance, though the heavy private interest from other teams suggests his performance was well-documented.

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away and will begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.