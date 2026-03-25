Dan Orlovsky Stands Firm on Ty Simpson Draft Outlook Despite Backlash

The debate surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class reached a new level of intensity on Wednesday as ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky doubled down on his evaluation of Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson. Orlovsky previously drew significant media pushback for ranking Simpson as the top prospect over Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

During a recent appearance on Get Up, Orlovsky addressed the criticism from fellow analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Tannenbaum. While others have pointed to Mendoza’s superior size and starting experience, Orlovsky maintains that Simpson’s individual performance on film outweighs those traditional metrics.

The disagreement highlights a fundamental divide in how modern draft prospects are evaluated by league experts. As the draft cycle progresses, the choice between Simpson and Mendoza has become the primary talking point for teams searching for a franchise leader.

Why Dan Orlovsky believes Ty Simpson has better NFL game tape

Orlovsky utilized game film during his analysis to illustrate why he believe Simpson possesses elite processing skills. He specifically pointed to Simpson’s ability to navigate difficult situations that mirror the professional level.

"I think today, just speaking about his pro day, I think the thing that will be talked about, walking away from it, I don't believe that pro days are all that important, but I promise you, people are going to be surprised about how the ball pops off of his hands," Orlovsky said. "He will rip the football."

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Orlovsky emphasized Simpson's "fast eyes," a trait he defines as the ability to see and process the field with incredible speed. He highlighted a specific play against Vanderbilt where Simpson had to reset his vision from one side of the field to the other before delivering a perfect throw over a defender.

"I think one of my favorite plays this year is against Vanderbilt," Orlovsky noted. "He has to start on one side of the football field and work all the way to the back. He wants to work to the bottom of the screen on a ball fake. The defender kind of on the hash takes that throw away. It's not there. He has to reset all the way back from the left to the right."

"Traits vs. tape" decision for NFL front offices

The core of the debate rests on whether an organization prioritizes physical measurables or the actual production seen on a player's highlight reel. Orlovsky acknowledged that Mendoza holds the advantage in physical "traits," but argued that the tape tells a different story for Simpson.

"I think the way that you process shows on tape, and I would talk about the, I guess I know we're not comparing the players, but I do think it's a traits versus tape decision," Orlovsky said. "I believe that Ty Simpson's tape is better. He doesn't have the traits that Fernando Mendoza does."

This evaluation forces NFL teams to decide if Simpson's lack of height and limited number of starts are disqualifying factors. Kiper previously labeled Simpson's 15 career starts a "risky, dangerous number," but Orlovsky views the skill set as worth the investment regardless of the length of the resume.

"And you are going to have to, as an organization, make the determination, him not having some of those physical traits or starts, is that a yes or no for you?" Orlovsky said. "And I can understand if you walk away saying no, I don't subscribe to that."

Simpson and several top Crimson Tide prospects will be participating in Alabama's Pro Day on Wednesday. The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23 to April 25 in Pittsburgh.