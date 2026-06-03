3,900-Yard QB Ranked College Football's No. 1 Newcomer in 2026

There is no tougher assignment in college football right now than being Josh Hoover.

He is walking into a program that just went 16-0, produced the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and won a national championship. He is expected not just to hold the line, but to keep Indiana in the conversation for another playoff run.

And yet, ESPN's Billy Tucker just ranked him the top newcomer in the country heading into the 2026 season.

Josh Hoover arrives in Bloomington

Hoover set a TCU school record in 2024 with 3,949 passing yards, and he enters the 2026 season as college football's leading returning passer, with 9,629 career yards and 71 touchdowns.

Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan have built a reputation for maximizing the potential of transfer quarterbacks, and it starts by demanding their best at all times. Hoover said the adjustment has been straightforward in concept, if not always in execution.

Indiana's Richard Turbo (1) takes a handoff from Josh Hoover (10) during Indiana football spring practice. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Anytime you get a new offense, the first step is learning what it is, learning what you do, what they want, what their idea is, what their picture is for the plays and how they run this offense," Hoover said.

A battered offensive line, combined with key skill players out with injury and Bryant Haines' complex defense during the spring game, limited Hoover's effectiveness.

Cignetti offered some useful context. "I'd say Josh is right where Fernando was last year and Kurtis the year before," Cignetti said. "He knows how to play quarterback. He's thrown for a lot of yards and touchdown passes."

Indiana's championship expectations with Hoover at the helm

The turnover question will follow Hoover into fall camp. He carries 42 career turnovers into Bloomington, but context matters. His TCU offensive line allowed 93 pressures across 12 games in 2025. The situation at Indiana is nothing like that.

Cignetti, who will appear on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, was direct about why this offense suits Hoover better than anything he had in Fort Worth. "Where he came from, they're throwing the ball about 60% of the time," Cignetti said. "It'll be a lot different for him, more advantageous."

Indiana University football head coach Curt Cignetti walks the celebrity red carpet on Sunday, May 24, 2026, during the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt went further. "He's the perfect candidate to replace Mendoza," Klatt said. "Almost a clone of Mendoza." The supporting cast should help, too. Wide receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are projected by some draft analysts as potential first-round picks in the 2027 class. Hoover did not have anything close to that at TCU.

The Hoosiers open the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5 at home against North Texas at noon ET on FOX.