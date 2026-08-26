3,900-Yard QB Ranked No. 1 in SEC Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Any debate about which SEC program has the best quarterback generally boils down to a few options. Five programs spent fall camp settling position battles that will define their seasons, and the results have reshuffled expectations across the conference. Some of those decisions bring uncertainty. One brings the opposite.

Trinidad Chambliss enters the season as CBS Sports' top-ranked quarterback in the SEC, and the case for him starts with what he has already proven rather than what he might become.

While several SEC programs are still discovering what they have under center, Ole Miss knows exactly what it has in Chambliss, a veteran who has already won big games in this league and carried a team to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Trinidad Chambliss gives Ole Miss an answer to the SEC

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) runs after Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The gap between Chambliss and the rest of the conference comes down to certainty. Several SEC teams are trusting first-year starters or newly arrived transfers to find their footing against SEC defenses for the first time.

Chambliss has already done that, and he did it well enough to help Ole Miss reach its best finish since 1962. That experience matters heading into a season where the Rebels expect to contend again, not simply hope to compete.

A case could be made for Georgia's Gunner Stockton or Texas' Arch Manning. But Chambliss delivers more as a dual-threat signal-caller than anyone else in the SEC.

Chambliss also gives Ole Miss an offense that does not need to be rebuilt around a new identity. He can extend plays with his legs when protection breaks down, and he has shown he can operate under pressure in the moments that decide SEC games.

Paired with running back Kewan Lacy, Chambliss gives new head coach Pete Golding a foundation that lets Ole Miss focus its offseason work on the pieces around him rather than the position itself.

A settled quarterback situation heading into a chaotic SEC opener

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) after rushing for a touchdown against the Florida Gators. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss almost was not part of this equation at all. He fought for and won an extra season of eligibility through a legal battle that stretched into the offseason, a process that could have ended his Ole Miss career before 2026 even began.

Instead, he returns as the centerpiece of a program adjusting to life without Lane Kiffin, who left for LSU in the middle of last season's playoff run.

That transition sets up one of the more charged storylines of the SEC season. Chambliss and the Rebels open conference play at home against Kiffin's LSU team on Sept. 19, a game new head coach Pete Golding has already predicted will bring an intense atmosphere to Oxford, especially with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

For Ole Miss, having a proven, unshaken quarterback in that spot removes one major variable from a program still working through significant coaching change. That stability is exactly what separates Chambliss from every other quarterback in this ranking.