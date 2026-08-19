Rick Neuheisel Puts College Football Powerhouse's 2026 Hype Under the Microscope

Preseason hype is as much part of college football’s annual ritual as the first top 25 poll or the games themselves, and this time of year finds all kinds of brave or outrageous predictions as to what will or won’t happen when things finally kick off.

But no other single person or school has attracted as much hype this offseason as Lane Kiffin and LSU after pulling off the biggest coaching move of the year and spending the last several months pulling out all the stops to become a contender once again.

Kiffin arrived with significant fanfare after leaving Ole Miss, securing a seven-year deal worth a whopping $91 million, with LSU investing heavily not only in its new coach, but also in reshaping its roster through the transfer portal and on the recruiting front.

With all that pressure bearing down on them, veteran college football analyst Rick Neuheisel is practicing a little caution before declaring LSU can go the distance.

Let’s see if Lane Kiffin has it all together first

“I’ve got to wait to see it. I’ve just got to see more before I’m going to say that LSU is a College Football Playoff team,” Neuheisel said on CBS Sports’ Inside College Football.

.@CoachNeuheisel has questions about the hype surrounding Lane Kiffin and LSU 👀#ICF pic.twitter.com/fIkvSuCLNS — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 19, 2026

He pointed to the challenges of integrating a heavily overhauled roster across an always demanding SEC schedule that now includes playing a ninth conference game.

“Listen, $91 million they spent to get Lane there. They spent a ton of money on this roster. Whether or not it can come together and get it done… There’s still a lot to be determined,” Neuheisel added.

Kiffin’s season debut is approaching

The former coach’s comments come as LSU prepares to open the 2026 season at home on Sept. 5 against Clemson. Kiffin has embraced the high standards associated with the program, noting publicly the intensity of expectations that await him in the state.

Supporters point to Kiffin’s track record of offensive innovation and especially his most recent success at Ole Miss, proving he can hack it in the SEC, while critics emphasize that talent acquisition alone doesn’t guarantee chemistry or results in this conference.

Neuheisel’s analysis reflects a broader tension in modern college football, where programs increasingly rely on big financial outlays for coaching contracts and NIL deals to accelerate turnarounds, but history shows that quick roster turnover can also introduce unpredictability, especially in a conference known for its depth and physicality.

LSU supporters remain cautiously optimistic that Kiffin can put the program back where they feel it belongs, while its haters anticipate, and hope for, disaster. We’ll see who’s right in the next few months.