3 College Football Teams That Could Help Their Fans Recover From March Madness Snubs

Selection Sunday was rough on a handful of the biggest brands in college sports, to say the least. The NCAA Tournament only has 68 spots, and with 26 spots going to mid-major auto-bids, there's always going to be hurt feelings every March.

Luckily, these three schools have the ingredients to make their fans forget what happened on the hardwood during the 2025-26 hoops season with what their College Football programs can accomplish.

Auburn Tigers

No program has more pressure to deliver on the gridiron during the 2026 College Football season than the Auburn Tigers. After Steven Pearl's squad delivered a 17-16 season in his debut, the first year his father, Bruce Pearl, wasn't the coach since Tony Barbee had no one in the stands and no believers in the program, the Tigers missed their first March Madness in five years.

Coincidentally, that's a five-year streak of losing seasons for Auburn. Perhaps the Plains can see the two programs reverse fortunes this fall with Alex Golesh's offense -- complete with play-caller Joel Gordon, quarterback Byrum Brown, and five receivers coming over from a nine-win season -- potentially coming to the rescue after the roughest several-year stretch of QB play Auburn has ever seen.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners were the other SEC school that was snubbed from March Madness. Like Auburn, Oklahoma suffered from the "It Just Means More" conference having 10 teams to make the field. There was no room for No. 11 and No. 12.

The Sooners are coming off a CFP appearance, which makes the 2026 College Football season even tougher in Norman. Not only will Brent Venables need to produce a second-straight season in the CFP field, but he'll have to make up for Porter Moser's program failing to make the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana University is a football school now. Long one of the most storied programs in College Basketball, the Hoosiers are the defending CFP champions and just missed March Madness for the third straight year. Curt Cignetti is the most important man and highest-paid coach in Bloomington.

Indiana football is now the heartbeat of the Hoosier State. While winning another title isn't necessary to keep the feeling intact, making the CFP again would give Indiana's faithful peace of mind knowing that the sport that produces the most revenue is the one the Hoosiers are best at now. Luckily, IU restocked the deck in the transfer portal and is ready to defend the crown this fall.