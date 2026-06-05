Rivals dropped its updated Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2027 class on Tuesday, June 2, and there were a few surprises right off the bat.

Texas A&M is sitting comfortably at No. 1 with five 5-stars and a class headlined by the nation's top offensive tackle, Mark Matthews. Mike Elko has been on a recruiting tear the last couple of years, and it was enough to keep them ahead of blue bloods like Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan.

Oklahoma checks in at No. 2 with a massive 23-man class and 12 four-star commits, while Miami rounds out the top three with a blue-chip haul led by cornerback Donte Wright, the No. 8 player in the nation.

But scroll down, and you'll find three names that have absolutely no business being where they are.

UCLA is No. 12. Ole Miss is No. 15. Virginia Tech is No. 18.

All three programs, each with a brand-new head coach and none of them considered traditional college football royalty, are sitting ahead of Georgia (No. 20), Auburn (No. 21), Alabama (No. 26), and Tennessee (No. 29), along with Indiana (No. 31), which just won the national championship.

UCLA also ranks ahead of LSU and Texas, and Ole Miss ahead of Penn State and Nebraska.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA: The JMU Pipeline Is Real

In two seasons at James Madison, head coach Bob Chesney went 21-6, won the Sun Belt title, and took the Dukes to the College Football Playoff. It's the exact same path Curt Cignetti blazed before landing at Indiana and turning the Hoosiers into a championship program with a Heisman winner.

Now Chesney's at UCLA, which went 3-9 last season under DeShaun Foster and didn't have a single NFL draft pick in 2026 for the first time since 2012. By every measure, the Bruins should be scraping the bottom of the Big Ten recruiting barrel right now.

Instead, they've stacked nine four-star commits in a class that was ranked No. 65 just a year ago.

The headliner is cornerback JuJu Johnson out of Long Beach Poly, California's No. 7 recruit and the No. 69 player nationally, along with safety Khalil Terry (No. 20 CB), who chose UCLA over Notre Dame and Alabama.

The class also features No. 18 safety Pole Moala, who passed up Michigan, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss to stay home, along with No. 8-ranked defensive lineman George Toia, No. 15 cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr., and interior lineman Jackson Roper, the No. 1 player in Colorado.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss: Golding Holds the Fort

When Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU in the middle of bowl season, most people assumed Ole Miss would crater. Instead, defensive coordinator Pete Golding stepped up, guided the Rebels to the CFP semifinals (they fell 31-27 to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl), and started building one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Golding has locked in nine four-star recruits in the 2027 class, led by No. 13-ranked quarterback Keegan Croucher and No. 7 defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker. DL Marvin Nguetsop, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound monster, chose Ole Miss over Ohio State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee as well.

The Rebels also ripped four-star WR Miguel Whitley out of New Orleans, LSU's backyard. That recruitment, beating out Kiffin's new team on its home turf, says everything about the early tone Golding is setting in Oxford.

The drama with Kiffin's exit hasn't slowed Golding down. If anything, it's fueled him. He's building Ole Miss' best recruiting class since the Hugh Freeze era, and he's doing it with a defense-first identity that could make the Rebels a nightmare in the SEC.

L-R, John Rocovich, Timothy Sands, James Franklin and Whit Babcock hold up a Virginia Tech jersey | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech: Franklin Does It Again

James Franklin has built top-25 recruiting classes in 13 consecutive seasons. Now, he's brought it with him to Blacksburg, Virginia.

When Franklin was hired at Virginia Tech in November 2025, the Hokies were a program hovering outside the top 100 in recruiting. Within a few short months, Franklin turned the 2026 class into a top-25 haul. Now he's building something even bigger in 2027, with Virginia Tech sitting at No. 18 on Rivals, the program's best national ranking since 2008.

The crown jewel is quarterback Peter Bourque, a 6-4, 220-pound signal-caller from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts who previously committed to Michigan, then chose Virginia Tech over Georgia. He's the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and the top-ranked player in the state.

Surrounding him is a class that includes four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff (No. 8 TE nationally, who picked the Hokies over Miami), four-star cornerback Chase Johnson, four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, and four-star running back JP Jones-Priest, who chose Virginia Tech over SMU, TCU, and Oregon.

What It All Means

Each one of these programs has a legitimate path to compete immediately. Chesney has the NIL infrastructure and a proven model. Golding has roster continuity, SEC experience, and a chip on his shoulder. Franklin has done exactly this before (and won), at a bigger stage.

The bluebloods may not be panicking yet. But they should be paying attention.