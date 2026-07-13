ESPN Computer Predicts the SEC Football Order of Finish in 2026

Left off the national championship stage for the last three years, the SEC is eager to restate its claim as the most powerful conference in college football in 2026.

As usual, there’s no shortage of teams that have the firepower to make a run in the College Football Playoff, but first they have to fight through their own tough schedules, which now include nine games against their own conference opponents after an historic change.

Who’s the worst, and the first, in the SEC this year?

Just after ESPN revealed its first preseason college football rankings heading into 2026, here is how the power index metric model projects the SEC order of finish this fall.

Predicting the SEC football rankings in 2026

16. Arkansas

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Win prediction: 4.3 games

Chance to win the SEC: 0.1%

Ryan Silverfield steps into the top job with the Razorbacks with plenty of confidence but a long road ahead to make this program a contender, coming off a 2-10 mark and inheriting a roster with serious structural questions and facing another brutal SEC schedule. This defense allowed 37 points per game last season.

15. Mississippi State

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Win prediction: 4.6 games

Chance to win the SEC: 0.1%

Jeff Lebby more than doubled his win total in Year Two from his debut, but that was still just a 5-8 outcome, and the Bulldogs have won a single SEC game in two seasons, largely on the back of a defense that has struggled against conference foes despite what has been a solid offensive unit, albeit one that starts a new quarterback in 2026.

14. Kentucky

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Win prediction: 4.6 games

Chance to win the SEC: 0.2%

The ESPN rankings algorithm gave a slight edge to the Wildcats and first-year coach Will Stein by ranking them 40th nationally. UK brings on an offense loaded with transfers, but it needs first and foremost to drastically improve a defense that allowed four TDs per game to SEC opponents.

13. Vanderbilt

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Win prediction: 6.2 games

Chance to win the SEC: 0.7%

Vandy fans would hope for something a little more confident after watching the single-greatest two-year stretch in more than a decade for this program, winning 17 games, but the exit of quarterback Diego Pavia along with almost every other offensive starter is an issue. Incoming five-star quarterback Jared Curtis takes over after flipping from Georgia, but how much time does he need?

12. South Carolina

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Win prediction: 6.4 games

Chance to win the SEC: 1.3%

Two years ago, the Gamecocks were on the cusp of a College Football Playoff position with a suffocating defense, but last year they stumbled to a 4-8 afterthought. Now comes an offensive reset with LaNorris Sellers back at QB, and edge rusher Dylan Stewart needs to lead this defense.

11. Auburn

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Win prediction: 6.6 games

Chance to win the SEC: 1.4%

Alex Golesh steps in as head coach and he brought quarterback Byrum Brown over from USF to lead an offense that lost five-star wideout Cam Coleman and returns no offensive linemen, while this defense brings back just one starter from a year ago.

10. Missouri

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Win prediction: 6.7 games

Chance to win the SEC: 1.6%

Ahmad Hardy was the best back in the SEC and arguably in the country a year ago, but his injury after a shooting this offseason could affect his playing time, and Mizzou also breaks in new inputs at quarterback with Austin Simmons and now Chip Lindsey is calling the plays. But this defense returns no starters from last season.

9. Florida

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Win prediction: 6.7 games

Chance to win the SEC: 2.0%

Florida has not wanted for talent on its rosters in recent years, but has not played up to that potential, with new coach Jon Sumrall facing a mandate to get quick results with star skill players like Jadan Baugh in the backfield and Dallas Wilson out wide, but this defense allowed 28 points per game.

8. Tennessee

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Win prediction: 7.3 games

Chance to win the SEC: 3.3%

Jim Knowles steps in to run the Vols defense two years removed from leading the Ohio State unit to a national championship, but this group surrendered 34 points per game in SEC competition with questions in the secondary and up front, and there is a massive hole to be filled at quarterback.

7. Ole Miss

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Win prediction: 7.3 games

Chance to win the SEC: 3.8%

Pete Golding steps in for good now, and while he inherits Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback and Kewan Lacy at running back, the Rebels have to replace both edge blockers and return a defense that should have enough pieces in place to stay competitive against a tough schedule that includes road tests against OU, Texas, and Florida.

6. Oklahoma

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Win prediction: 7.5 games

Chance to win the SEC: 5.3%

Brent Venables took over the defense himself with very positive results that included a 10-win season and a playoff appearance, but quarterback John Mateer needs to take a big step forward, as does this rushing attack, and the Sooners need much better blocking.

5. Texas A&M

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Win prediction: 8.4 games

Chance to win the SEC: 8.4%

Critics said the Aggies were able to win 11 games and make the College Football Playoff because of an easy schedule, but they have a chance to disprove that argument this season against a tougher slate and with quarterback Marcel Reed returning with a group of very talented receivers.

4. LSU

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Win prediction: 8.4 games

Chance to win the SEC: 8.9%

Lane Kiffin steps into the brightest spotlight in college football, with his every success and failure being put under a microscope in his debut, but there should be more success when looking at a roster that includes No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, a blue-chip skill rotation, and a defense that, while it returns just five starters, has a high floor to build from.

3. Alabama

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Win prediction: 8.6 games

Chance to win the SEC: 10.4%

Alabama played for the SEC championship a year ago, but that did not pan out as expected, and neither did their playoff exit, an ugly 38-3 drubbing at the hands of Indiana, putting even more pressure on Kalen DeBoer to prove he can hold up the Bama standard, even as he replaces his QB, rebuilds the run game, and brings back a strong defense.

2. Texas

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Win prediction: 9.8 games

Chance to win the SEC: 29.7%

Arch Manning started lousy, but finished very strong as one of the most efficient passers in college football, and the Longhorns hope that improvement extends to the 2026 season. He will have help on offense and on the line while Will Muschamp takes over a defense that allowed just 20 points per game and has edge rusher Colin Simmons back up front.

1. Georgia

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Win prediction: 9.9 games

Chance to win the SEC: 22.9%

The reigning back-to-back SEC champions are in position to make it three straight with quarterback Gunner Stockton returning to headline an offense that brings back star rusher Nate Frazier, and this defense has eight starters back on the field after holding foes to under 18 points per game.